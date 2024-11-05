Utah County OB/GYN accused of sexual assault makes court appearance

PROVO — A Utah County doctor accused with sexually abusing a patient was back in court Monday.

Dr. David Broadbent, an OB/GYN, was present Monday for a preliminary hearing, connected to a July 2020 incident. He’s charged with one count of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. Broadbent surrendered his license to practice in 2022.

Utah County prosecutors allege Broadbent touched the victim’s breasts during a vaginal exam. During Monday’s hearing, the Provo police detective over the case took the stand. However, before prosecutors could get their argument off the ground, the defense took the hearing off course during cross-examination. Defense attorney Cara Tangaro attempted to question the credibility of the victim.

“The point of introducing these is she doesn’t even bring up the breast exam during these voice messages and I do think that it goes to her credibility,” Tangaro said. “Her statement over time changes and becomes more detailed.”

In a separate case against Broadbent, more than 200 women have joined the revived lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting his patients.

KSL TV spoke to Brooke Heath, who says she was assaulted by Broadbent in 2009.

Heath said Monday’s hearing was an important step toward justice for many of Broadbent’s alleged victims. They want to see him serve time in prison.

“While it’s one count of abuse, one criminal charge, it’s significant because it stands for all of us women,” Heath said. “All 213 of us and the multiple counts of abuse that we’ve had under the hands of Dr. Broadbent.”

Heath says the plaintiffs want to move their civil lawsuit to Salt Lake County. However, the criminal case will play itself out in Provo.

Also on Monday, KSL TV learned that several other women have met with detectives, and some of their cases have been referred to the Utah County Attorney’s Office.

Since the hearing went longer than expected, no decision was made, and the court continued the hearing until Nov. 26 at 3 p.m.