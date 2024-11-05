1 person hospitalized after shooting involving US Marshals

SALT LAKE CITY — A person was shot by U.S. Marshals and taken to a hospital Monday after he attempted to flee from law enforcement officers. According to preliminary information, the Marshals were acting as part of a fugitive task force.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of 2100 South and Lincoln Street, in the Sugar House neighborhood near a Smith’s grocery store and Burt Brothers tire shop. The person shot was taken to a hospital but that person’s condition is not currently known.

Salt Lake City Police Department said there is no threat to the community and said the federal agency was involved in the shooting, but not Salt Lake police.

A witness told KSL TV a person who was fleeing from law enforcement hit a light post while trying to escape in a parking lot

Salt Lake City Police Department will investigate the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.