POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Long days and busy work for poll workers as they try to keep up with crowds

Nov 4, 2024, 6:09 PM | Updated: 7:10 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

PROVO — A mother-daughter duo in Utah County said their love of people and love of country is why they have been working at the polls for years.

“I love it. I love it!” Nicole Cornaby told KSL TV on Monday at the Utah County Health and Justice Center in Provo as she helped the long lines of voters on the very last day of early in-person voting in Utah County. “This is what it’s all about. This is the dream, this is being an American getting to vote and it starts with us exercising our rights to do this.”

Nicole Cornaby is the poll manager at the Provo voting location, watching over 10 poll workers. Working right alongside her, is her daughter Avery Cornaby-Luke, 21. Avery Cornaby-Luke said there is something about helping other people that helps you with your own challenges in life.

“It’s really a rewarding experience,” Avery Cornaby-Luke said.

Avery Cornaby-Luke (left) and her mother Nicole Cornaby (right) working at the early in-person voting location in Provo on Nov. 4, 2024. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV)

The Utah County Health and Justice Building was the only in-person early voting location in the county, just hours before election day. Long lines of people weaved around the building, making the wait an hour or more.

“Very busy. No lunch breaks are happening here. We are lucky to make it to the bathroom,” Nicole Cornaby said.

People waiting to vote in person at the Utah County Health and Justice Center in Provo on Nov. 4, 2024. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV) People voting in-person at the Utah County Health and Justice Center in Provo on Nov. 4, 2024. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV) People waiting to vote in person at the Utah County Health and Justice Center in Provo on Nov. 4, 2024. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV)

But, she said, this is why she keeps signing up to be a poll worker year after year. For her, it’s the joy of helping others navigate the system and let their voices be heard.

“We had this little woman from South Africa who could hardly speak any English and her grandson brought her in to help her get registered, and all she could say is God bless you! God bless you! Thank you for what you do,” she said. “That’s why I do it. I love my country, and I love helping others and I love people that’s why.”

“[If you] want to feel like your life has a purpose, come work the polls,” Avery Cornaby-Luke said. “Work the polls it’s rewarding.”

