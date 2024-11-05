On the Site:
POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Ballot measure to decide whether Ogden Valley becomes its own city

Nov 4, 2024, 7:13 PM

Supporters of 'Our Valley, Our Voice' hold signs supporting the ballot measure on Nov. 4, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

OGDEN — The Ogden Valley could soon become its own city if a measure on the ballot there passes. Supporters of the ballot initiative said the people here do not get enough representation with Weber County, and they want better control over Ogden Valley’s future.

It’s a difficult issue, and believe it or not, both sides seem to think they represent the majority out here. Still, both sides agree they want better control over growth, they just disagree on how.

“Things like this don’t happen without a lot of people caring,” Brandy Hammon told KSL TV. “So you end up with a very strong representation from the whole collective community, because we go from Huntsville clear to Liberty.”

People in the valley said at best, there is only one county commissioner from their area, and their local advisory council is also chosen by the council.

According to the people behind what they call ‘Our Valley Our Choice,’ a feasibility study completed by an independent consultant showed they already have a sizeable tax base here that would provide more than enough to run a city government and services.

“We’re incorporating so that we have a voice and we can actually step up to the table, run our own planning and zoning and function as a city,” Brandy Hammon said. “And have opinions and a voice in how our community’s developed.”

“My biggest concern about the incorporation really is the size of (it.) I mean, we’re about to become the third largest city by area in Utah,” Shane Dunlavey said.

Dunlavey said that billionaire developers fly in almost weekly, “trying to buy up land and gain control,” turning their community into “a bit of an elitist valley.”

Shanna Francis, a supporter of the measure, said the change would be historic, finally giving the people of Ogden Valley their own voice.

“Our valley, our voice,” Francis said. “We make the decisions about how we want to run our community.”

Opponents of the measure worry that by becoming a city, the area could face issues like required affordable housing that could result in more development.

“This is a decision that’s going to affect generations,” Dunleavy said.

They also believe the feasibility is flawed and incorrect, based on the county’s most recent budget data that shows a shortfall that would result in higher taxes.

“Now that we have the data from the county with the new budget, we know that it’s not feasible,” Laura Warburton said.

That’s why they’d instead like to see several incorporations of much smaller cities within the valley. If the measure passes, the new city of Ogden Valley would span nearly the whole valley, minus Hunstville town and the ski resorts.

