John Collins Spins, Finds Walker Kessler For Strong Two-Hand Slam

CHICAGO – In the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls, John Collins showed that he doesn’t have to rise up every time that he drives in.

After spinning through two Chicago defenders, Collins gave Walker Kessler a dump-off pass and the big man did the rest.

John brought the 𝘳𝘢𝘻𝘻𝘭𝘦 ✨

Walker brought the 𝙙𝙖𝙯𝙯𝙡𝙚 💥 pic.twitter.com/lE3DYayVki — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 5, 2024

Collins provided a great spark off the bench when he checked in at United Center.

In seven minutes, he scored seven points and added three rebounds and two assists.

Kessler also played seven minutes in the opening quarter and had four points and five rebounds.

5 minutes in and all 5 starters are on the board 🫡 pic.twitter.com/cFXowlMQio — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 5, 2024

Through six games, Utah has had mostly slow starts as they’ve sputtered out to a 0-6 start in 2024.

It was a nice change of pace in the Windy City as Utah led 30-27 heading into the second quarter.

Markkanen Out Against Bulls As Jazz Look For First Win

The Utah Jazz will look for their first win of the season when they play the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen went through shootaround with the team but will not play in Chicago due to back spasms.

At 0-6, the Jazz are the only winless team in the NBA.

and these are the vibes ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zpQizHIFNe — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 5, 2024

The Bulls are off to a better start than anticipated, opening the season with a .500 record through six games.

Despite Friday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the plucky Bulls roster has already recorded wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Orlando early in the season.

The Jazz meanwhile are off to their worst start since 2011-12 when they opened the season 0-8.

The six-game losing streak is tied for the longest by any NBA to open a season since the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans had winless streaks of seven and eight games to open the 2016-17 season.

