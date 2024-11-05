BYU Basketball Lands Commitment From 7-Foot Center Xavion Staton

On the Site:
Nov 4, 2024, 7:09 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball picked up a commitment from one of the nation’s top recruits in the class of 2025.

During a hat ceremony on Monday night, 7-foot center Xavion Staton from Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, announced his commitment to BYU.

Staton is the 29th overall recruit in the 2025 class by the industry-standard 247Sports Composite rankings.

He picked BYU over a final four of Michigan, Stanford, and hometown UNLV.

Staton took an official visit to BYU this past weekend and days later he announced his commitment to the Cougars.

Landing Staton gives BYU an elite rim protector and a prospect who still has his best basketball in front of him.

Staton didn’t start playing basketball until the ninth grade. As a young kid, he was a football player, but once he had a growth spurt, he switched to basketball. With a 7-foot-2 wing span, Staton emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2025 cycle.

Staton has participated in Team USA National Team Minicamps for the past year.

Last year at Sierra Vista High in Las Vegas, Staton earned Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year. He enters his senior season as the number-one prospect in Nevada.

BYU basketball adds another highly-rated recruit

The addition of Staton gives BYU their highest-rated recruit in the 247Sports all-time recruit rankings since 2000. Staton has a Composite Score of 0.9874, slightly higher than current BYU freshman Kanon Catchings, with a 0.9846 rating in the Composite during the 2024 cycle.

Since Kevin Young was hired as BYU’s coach last April, he has landed four of BYU’s eight highest-rated recruits in the 21st century. That doesn’t include five-star Egor Demin, who didn’t receive a Composite rating due to very few outlets having a recruiting grade on the star guard.

Staton is the latest example of BYU being a national player in high school recruiting.

What’s impressive about BYU’s recruitment of Staton is that they were one of the last programs to get into the mix. BYU didn’t get on Staton’s radar until the Cougars offered this past July. The rest is history.

BYU now has two commitments in the class of 2025. Staton joins Orem High forward Chamberlain Burgess.

National Signing Day is next week on Wednesday, November 13.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

