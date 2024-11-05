Jazz Forward John Collins Charges To Rim, Posterizes Bulls Defender

CHICAGO – Early in the second quarter, Jazz forward John Collins did what he does best as he rose up to throw down a mean dunk on Coby White.

Through six games in 2024, Collins has had a handful of highlights but this one may take the cake.

Collins played a great first half in the United Center. He posted nine points, five rebounds, and three assists in 11 minutes.

The Jazz led 30-27 after the first and increased that lead to double digits midway through the second quarter.

Efficiency has been a major problem for Utah early this season.

However, through the first 20 minutes of action in Chicago, the Jazz shot an impressive 60 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent from deep.

Markkanen Out Against Bulls As Jazz Look For First Win

The Utah Jazz will look for their first win of the season when they play the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen went through shootaround with the team but will not play in Chicago due to back spasms.

At 0-6, the Jazz are the only winless team in the NBA.

The Bulls are off to a better start than anticipated, opening the season with a .500 record through six games.

Despite Friday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the plucky Bulls roster has already recorded wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Orlando early in the season.

The Jazz meanwhile are off to their worst start since 2011-12 when they opened the season 0-8.

The six-game losing streak is tied for the longest by any NBA to open a season since the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans had winless streaks of seven and eight games to open the 2016-17 season.

