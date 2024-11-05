Could avian flu affect Thanksgiving in Utah?

LOGAN — After avian flu turned up in chickens and cows in Cache County, state officials are keeping a close watch on turkeys.

So far, the flocks are safe. But state officials are concerned.

Avian flu is highly contagious and deadly to turkeys. The Avian strain, or the common strain, spreads to the turkeys through wild migratory waterfowl.

However, according to State Veterinarian Dan Christensen, the danger to the turkey farms in central Utah may be over. The migration season for the waterfowl is ending.

“But we are crossing our fingers that we’re past the worst of the risk with the migratory waterfowl. Hoping that we just go the rest of the season without any of our turkey facilities contracting the virus.”

Christensen said every fall they always see a number of states with cases. So as a precaution, the state’s Department of Agriculture and Food asked the Utah Division of Wildlife to help the turkey farms.

“We partner with our wildlife folks that’ll go and help them do an assessment of their premise and help them kind of shore up their defenses to how they can prevent these migratory waterfowl from getting in and spreading [the] virus,” said Christensen.

So far, there is no concern for humans who eat the infected poultry.

Christensen also said there have been reports of pigs contracting the disease. Oregon recently reported two cases of bird flu in pigs.

Officials said they are watching the issue closely before imposing any restrictions on the pig farms in southern Utah.

“We haven’t changed our stance with our swine industry yet in Utah because it is so new and emerging right now,” said Christensen.