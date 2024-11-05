Keyonte George, John Collins Throw Down Highlight Dunks In Third Quarter

CHICAGO – The Utah Jazz played their best game of the season against the Bulls on Monday and the highlights came in bunches.

In the third quarter, both Keyonte George and John Collins did some damage to the rim with strong dunks.

George’s dunk came first.

After picking up a passing lane steal, the second-year guard ran the break and forced Josh Giddey to make a business decision as he skied toward the rim.

George played his best game of the season in the Windy City. Through 30 minutes, he had 26 points and nine assists on 46.2 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from deep.

Collins’ dunk came in the halfcourt and was a bit more aggressive.

He took Patrick Williams off the dribble and went up with two hands after gathering. Once again, the Bulls’ defender opted to give up to instead of being put on a highlight reel.

Markkanen Out Against Bulls As Jazz Look For First Win

The Utah Jazz will look for their first win of the season when they play the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen went through shootaround with the team but will not play in Chicago due to back spasms.

At 0-6, the Jazz are the only winless team in the NBA.

The Bulls are off to a better start than anticipated, opening the season with a .500 record through six games.

Despite Friday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the plucky Bulls roster has already recorded wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Orlando early in the season.

The Jazz meanwhile are off to their worst start since 2011-12 when they opened the season 0-8.

The six-game losing streak is tied for the longest by any NBA to open a season since the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans had winless streaks of seven and eight games to open the 2016-17 season.

