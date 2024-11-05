Utah Jazz End Six-Game Losing Streak, Defeat Bulls In Chicago

CHICAGO – The Utah Jazz picked up their first win of the season in the Windy City over the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

After starting 0-6 and looking at three road games in a row, it was uncertain where Utah would find its first win. Especially with Lauri Markkanen out of the lineup.

But with 20+ point contributions from Collin Sexton, John Collins, and Keyonte George, the Jazz got it done in Chicago.

First Quarter

keyed in for the first bucket of the night 🔐 pic.twitter.com/Admsycl3yv — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 5, 2024

5 minutes in and all 5 starters are on the board 🫡 pic.twitter.com/cFXowlMQio — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 5, 2024

Flip’s got 𝗙𝗜𝗩𝗘 early 📝 pic.twitter.com/a6Ye46Uw7l — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 5, 2024

A few times this season we’ve seen Brice Sensabaugh pass on an open three-pointer only to settle for a worse three after a few dribbles. Think he just needs to go up with those since he’s knocking down over 40% of his threes this year. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 5, 2024

With 4:03 left in the first quarter the @utahjazz lead the @chicagobulls 20-14. Quick start for Kyle Filipowski who has 5 points on 2-2 shooting. #takenote pic.twitter.com/v7J1nVMxPo — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 5, 2024

John brought the 𝘳𝘢𝘻𝘻𝘭𝘦 ✨

Walker brought the 𝙙𝙖𝙯𝙯𝙡𝙚 💥 pic.twitter.com/lE3DYayVki — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 5, 2024

RELATED: John Collins Spins, Finds Walker Kessler For Strong Two-Hand Slam

The @utahjazz lead the @chicagobulls 30-27 after one. John Collins scores 7 points off the bench, while the team shoots a very healthy 57 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/1LTnBn3pxG — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 5, 2024

Second Quarter

couldn’t pick a favorite so you get them all 📸 https://t.co/vIiSZ61FlJ pic.twitter.com/Wsy7uEzj7U — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 5, 2024

RELATED: Jazz Forward John Collins Charges To Rim, Posterizes Bulls Defender

The @utahjazz‘s 13-point lead (now down to 9) is the biggest lead they’ve had this season. Previous high was 11 on Halloween night against the Spurs. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 5, 2024

Keyonte George is SO much better when he’s getting into the paint. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 5, 2024

Great defensive possession from Cody Williams getting skinny through the screen and then sticking with Coby White on the contest at the rim. Has had some good signs all season. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 5, 2024

The @utahjazz lead the @chicagobulls 62-53 in what has probably been their best half of the season. Jazz have held the Bulls to 39 percent shooting from the floor and 30 percent from three. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/muMjIgdCTQ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 5, 2024

don’t go anywhere, coming right back! pic.twitter.com/dOYufpZ2Il — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 5, 2024

Third Quarter

. @WalkerKessler13 currently:

10p | 13r | 3b it’s the middle of the third 🤠 pic.twitter.com/eGAp4MV69B — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 5, 2024

Midway through the third quarter and the @utahjazz are holding onto a narrow 75-70 lead over the @chicagobulls. Keyonte George is having his best game of the season with 17 points, 6 assists, and just one turnover. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/YXagui1JLE — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 5, 2024

Not to beat a dead horse, but every time Keyonte George has gotten into the paint something good has happened. He’s either finishing, finding teammates, or going to the foul line. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 5, 2024

RELATED: Keyonte George, John Collins Throw Down Highlight Dunks In Third Quarter

you know what time it is,,, buckle up! pic.twitter.com/lwZp6neeXE — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 5, 2024

Fourth Quarter

just like they 𝘋𝘳𝘦𝘸 it up ✍️ pic.twitter.com/XWMXkjWcqc — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 5, 2024

keepin’ up with cody 🤙 pic.twitter.com/ppCYPiS554 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 5, 2024

The @utahjazz have rebuilt their lead to 12, 120-108 with 4:18 left in the game. Jazz on the verge of their first win of the season. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/D9kTmADEyk — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 5, 2024

the bench is ✨loving✨ it pic.twitter.com/ayo7VcNFcV — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 5, 2024

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.