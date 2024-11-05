Utah Jazz End Six-Game Losing Streak, Defeat Bulls In Chicago

On the Site:
CHICAGO – The Utah Jazz picked up their first win of the season in the Windy City over the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

After starting 0-6 and looking at three road games in a row, it was uncertain where Utah would find its first win. Especially with Lauri Markkanen out of the lineup.

But with 20+ point contributions from Collin Sexton, John Collins, and Keyonte George, the Jazz got it done in Chicago.

First Quarter

RELATED: John Collins Spins, Finds Walker Kessler For Strong Two-Hand Slam

Second Quarter

RELATED: Jazz Forward John Collins Charges To Rim, Posterizes Bulls Defender

Third Quarter

RELATED: Keyonte George, John Collins Throw Down Highlight Dunks In Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

RELATED STORIES

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.
Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

