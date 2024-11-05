Jazz Offense Gets Hot, Beat Bulls For First Win Of Season

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz earned their first win of the season downing the Chicago Bulls on the road 135-126.

Keyonte George matched a career-high with 33 points to break out of his offensive slump.

The Bulls were led by Coby White who scored 28 points.

Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen (back spasms) and Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine (shoulder) both missed the game.

Jazz Offense Finally Finds Rhythm Against Bulls

The Jazz had been the NBA’s worst offensive team through the first two weeks of the season, struggling with three-point shooting at turnovers. With an offensive rating of 97.7, the Jazz were a full eight points worse than the 29th-ranked Bulls entering Monday’s game, and the only team in the NBA who had failed to break the 100-point mark three times this season. “Starting the season 0-6 is not easy, and with the injuries and things that have gone on and changing lineups, I’m just — I’m proud of them and the way that they’ve stuck together,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. the bench is ✨loving✨ it pic.twitter.com/ayo7VcNFcV — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 5, 2024 The main issues offensively had been their three-point shooting, averaging a league-worst 28 percent from downtown, and turnovers, ranking dead last at over 20 per game. They flipped the script in Chicago canning 16 of their 35 three-point attempts while committing just 13 turnovers.

Keyonte George had been one of the main culprits for the Jazz’s slow offensive start, but has now laced together back-to-back impressive outings to stem his early-season slump.

Against Chicago, the second-year guard made a concerted effort to get into the paint where he either finished at the rim or earned trips to the free-throw line.

George’s 11 made free throws eclipsed his previous career-high for attempts (10).

“I just wanted to do whatever it took to win,” George said, “obviously, human nature, it felt good for a couple [of shots] to go in.”

The 20-year-old repeatedly collapsed the Bulls’ defense which allowed him to set his teammates up for easy, while also creating room for his own three-point shot.

George knocked down 6-12 from downtown and recorded nine assists, his highest total since February 29 last season.

Jazz Got Solid Contributions Throughout Roster

Though George’s breakout was the story of the game, he was one of a handful of Jazz players to put their stamp on the game against the Bulls.

Rookie Cody Williams flashed his potential setting career-highs with 11 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Walker Kessler continued his strong play to open the season recording his fourth double-double with 12 points, 16 rebounds, and four blocks in 31 minutes.

Collin Sexton also knocked down several key baskets, scoring 24 points and dishing out five assists, while shooting 4-6 from three.

Most notably, John Collins had his best game in a Jazz uniform scoring 28 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and handing out five assists.

“We have a great group of guys who lean on that positive spirit,” Collins said. “That’s going to be big for us, to not get too high or too low.”

By design, wins won’t come easy for this Jazz roster laden with youth, but with a full team effort, and some luck shooting the ball, they’ll stack up enough wins to keep the fanbase entertained.

