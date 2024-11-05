On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Starters Shine For Southern Utah Basketball In Season Opener

Nov 5, 2024, 12:04 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CEDAR CITY, Utah- College Basketball is back! The Southern Utah Thunderbirds opened their season against the Western New Mexico Mustangs at America First Events Center on Monday night.

The Thunderbirds routed the Mustangs by a score of 96-68. The started lineup for SUU shined with each of the five finishing the night with double digits in the points column. Jamari Sibley led the way, earning an opening-night double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Southern Utah jumped out to a 21-2 lead with six Thunderbirds getting in on the scoring action during the run, including every member of the starting lineup.

The starting five were efficient as well during their time on the floor, shooting a combined 26-44 from the field, good for 59%. Jamari Sibley also poured it in from beyond the arc, making 4-5 three-pointers.

Senior guard and Louisville transfer Hercy Miller gave the Thunderbirds a spark off the bench, scoring 12 points in his 15 minutes. He was 3-5 from the field including two 3-pointers.

One of the keys to victory for Southern Utah on Monday was their domination in the paint. They outrebounded Western New Mexico 45-33 and had 14 more points in the paint. The Thunderbirds also added six blocks, taking ownership of the space below the basket on both ends.

Southern Utah will stay at home for the next three games. Their next contest will be on Saturday, November 9, at 6:30 p.m. MT. The Thunderbirds will face off against the Florida International Panthers.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Starters Shine For Southern Utah Basketball In Season Opener

The Thunderbirds routed the Mustangs by a score of 96-68. The started lineup for SUU shined with each of the five finishing the night with double digits in the points column. Jamari Sibley led the way, earning an opening-night double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dyson Koehler, Weber State Basketball Win By Largest Margin In Program History On Opening Night

Dyson Koehler led the way for the Wildcats with 22 points on 7-9 shooting, including six 3-pointers as Weber State defeated Northwest Indian College 118-35, etching their names in the history books with their largest margin of victory in school history.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Offense Gets Hot, Beat Bulls For First Win Of Season

The Utah Jazz earned their first win of the season downing the Chicago Bulls on the road behind a big performance from Keyonte George.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Tips Off Kevin Young Era Against Central Arkansas

Game number one of the Kevin Young era for BYU basketball.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz End Six-Game Losing Streak, Defeat Bulls In Chicago

The Utah Jazz ended their six-game losing streak and picked up their first win of the season over the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George, John Collins Throw Down Highlight Dunks In Third Quarter

In the third quarter against the Bulls, both Keyonte George and John Collins did some damage to the rim with strong dunks.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Starters Shine For Southern Utah Basketball In Season Opener