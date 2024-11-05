Starters Shine For Southern Utah Basketball In Season Opener

CEDAR CITY, Utah- College Basketball is back! The Southern Utah Thunderbirds opened their season against the Western New Mexico Mustangs at America First Events Center on Monday night.

The Thunderbirds routed the Mustangs by a score of 96-68. The started lineup for SUU shined with each of the five finishing the night with double digits in the points column. Jamari Sibley led the way, earning an opening-night double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Southern Utah jumped out to a 21-2 lead with six Thunderbirds getting in on the scoring action during the run, including every member of the starting lineup.

The starting five were efficient as well during their time on the floor, shooting a combined 26-44 from the field, good for 59%. Jamari Sibley also poured it in from beyond the arc, making 4-5 three-pointers.

Senior guard and Louisville transfer Hercy Miller gave the Thunderbirds a spark off the bench, scoring 12 points in his 15 minutes. He was 3-5 from the field including two 3-pointers.

One of the keys to victory for Southern Utah on Monday was their domination in the paint. They outrebounded Western New Mexico 45-33 and had 14 more points in the paint. The Thunderbirds also added six blocks, taking ownership of the space below the basket on both ends.

Southern Utah will stay at home for the next three games. Their next contest will be on Saturday, November 9, at 6:30 p.m. MT. The Thunderbirds will face off against the Florida International Panthers.

