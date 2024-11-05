On the Site:
GOOD NEWS

Looking Out for the Good: Twin babies in Utah make quarter-finals for Baby of the Year competition

Nov 5, 2024, 9:12 AM | Updated: 9:15 am

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


SOUTH JORDAN —  Two adorable Utah babies are in the running for Jessica Alba’s “Baby of the Year” competition.

Twin sisters Hazel and Emilia are from South Jordan. According to their parents, Caden and Jessica Beardall, they’re happy babies, and for that the Beardall’s are grateful.

“They contrast each other in a really cool way and they’re working on being friends,” Caden Beardall said. “Right now, they’re more interested in …”

“Stealing toys from each other,” his wife finished.

Twin babies Hazel and Emilia Beardall from South Jordan, Utah have made it through to the quarter-final round of Jessica Alba’s Baby of the Year competition. (Courtesy Beardall Family)

Mom and dad entered their girls into the contest on a whim. Since then, they’ve had so much support. People vote once a day and donate to a charity to get extra votes.

The twins have made it to the quarter-finals. If they win, they’ll take home $25,000 and will be featured in the Good Housekeeping Magazine.

“We made it past round one and thought, ‘Well this is crazy,’ like it’s worldwide right now,” Caden Beardall said.

Jessica Beardall said the prize money could help them build a future.

“We have enough to be comfortable, but we live in a basement apartment and would love one day to have a home,” she said. “But Utah markets are crazy.”

Thursday is the last day votes can be cast in the quarter-finals to help the twins move on to the next round — one step closer to winning $25,000.

