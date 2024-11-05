5 injured, 1 critically, after head-on collision in Wasatch County

HEBER — One person was critically injured in a crash near Heber on Tuesday, according to Utah Highway Patrol. Four others were taken to the hospital.

UHP Cpl. Jared Heywood said two vehicles collided head-on while driving on U.S. 40, also known as Victory Highway. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the Utah Department of Transportation said the crash occurred at milepost 34 of the highway. UDOT said all lanes of the highway were closed at that time. All lanes were reopened at approximately noon.

The possible injuries of the other four involved in the crash were not specified.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.