SALT LAKE CITY — You may not realize it, but showing up at a polling place on Super Tuesday wearing a candidate’s merch is considered breaking the law in Utah.

Utah law requires all “electioneering” campaign signs and advertisements to be at least 150 feet away from polling locations.

According to Weber County Clerk and Auditor Ricky Hatch, that includes hats, buttons, T-shirts and anything else promoting a candidate or issue in any way. Hatch said this rule isn’t in place to cause conflict.

“We have to enforce the law … And keep these polling places as safe, neutral zones where folks can cast a vote,” he said.

According to him, if voters show up at a polling location wearing candidate merch, polling officials will ask them to take it back outside. If it’s a T-shirt, they’ll ask them to put on a jacket or go to the restroom and turn the shirt inside out.

If voters have questions about the process or that part of Utah law, Davis County Clerk Brian McKenzie wants them to ask.

“What I always tell voters is, ‘Come and learn for yourself. Come and see for yourself, come and ask those questions,’” he said.

Additionally, he warned voters to be careful about where they get their information, especially when looking online.

“We live in a very digital age where there’s limitless information,” he said. “I encourage people to get their information … from local, trusted media sources. Don’t just take anything you read off the internet as the truth, because sometimes it’s not.”

Contributing: Mary Culbertson, KSL TV