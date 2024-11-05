On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Brazen breakroom thief caught on camera in Orem dental office

Nov 5, 2024, 11:52 AM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

OREM — A dental office is hoping the public can help police identify a thief who they say helped herself to employee belongings in the room they thought was safest at the office, right during the middle of the workday. 

The Smile Studio dental hygienist Emily Goodrich said she was the first to notice her wallet missing from her purse after work on Oct. 29. 

Wallet is missing

“I texted all the girls here at work and said, ‘Hey, this is strange, but my wallet’s missing out of my purse,'” she said. 

Others replied their wallets, keys, and other items had also disappeared. 

With a pit in her stomach, Goodrich would then see the dental studio and office building’s surveillance video from that day, showing what appeared to be a wig-wearing woman wandering around the building. 

The videos show the alleged thief checking out other offices, even going into one. The woman bumps into a young patient outside The Smile Studio at one point, before heading down the hallway toward the back of the dental office. 

Surveillance shows the alleged thief walking into the building behind other people (The Smile Studio)

The camera inside The Smile Studio’s back breakroom shows the woman walking into the dark room, quickly dismantling the door chime, and turning on the light. 

Usually, Goodrich said, people frequently walk in and out of that room. But in the six minutes the woman spent in that spot, she had it to herself. 

“Nobody was in there, it was the perfect window,” Goodrich said. “We were really busy at that point.” 

Video shows the woman checking pockets of jackets hanging on chairs in the breakroom, before going into the adjacent breakroom bathroom where employee lockers that Goodrich said didn’t have locks were located. 

“She had rummaged through to find what she wanted,” Goodrich said. 

Surveillance shows the alleged breakroom thief rummaging through employee belongings (The Smile Studio)

‘It’s frightening’

She said the woman stole wallets with IDs, cash and cards, plus a checkbook, keys, garage door openers, sunglasses, and an expensive bag. 

Calling her bank immediately, Goodrich said they told her that, “She had already been all the way from here in Orem to the South Jordan branch of my credit union and withdrawn my checking. All of it.” 

Goodrich said she took pictures of the surveillance video the bank showed her, in which the same woman appearing to wear a wig with a hat allegedly uses Goodrich’s driver’s license to withdraw $1,100 from her account. 

“It’s frightening because I think what else can she do with my ID?” Goodrich said. 

She said the bank restored the money to her account, and everyone cancelled their cards so that the woman could not use them. One employee had to replace a $900 key fob, Goodrich said. 

Goodrich says the bank showed her video of the woman using Goodrich’s ID to withdraw from Goodrich’s checking account (Emily Goodrich)

They now fear the woman could potentially show up to the home addresses on ID cards and use the stolen keys and garage door opener to gain entry. 

The Smile Studio added locker locks and a keypad on the breakroom door. 

Both Orem and South Jordan police departments told KSL TV they are investigating the case. 

Goodrich is really hoping they can find this apparent breakroom bandit. 

“If she’s found, at least we know that she’s not out there with our IDs,” Goodrich said. “But, I just really don’t want her doing this somewhere else.” 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A dental office is hoping the public can help police identify a thief who they say helped herself t...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Brazen breakroom thief caught on camera in Orem dental office

A dental office is hoping the public can help police identify a thief who they say helped herself to employee belongings in the room they thought was safest at the office, right during the middle of the workday. 

14 minutes ago

A voter makes their way to a polling location with a sign outside. The sign says "vote here." All o...

Don Brinkerhoff and Clayre Scott, KSLNewsRadio

Candidate merch like buttons, T-shirts not allowed near polling locations, county clerk says

Utah law requires that all campaign signs, advertisements and even T-shirts be at least 150 feet away from polling locations.

54 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Mary Culbertson

5 injured, 1 critically, after head-on collision in Wasatch County

One person was critically injured in a head-on collision near Heber. Four others were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

2 hours ago

Twin babies Hazel and Emilia Beardall from South Jordan, Utah have made it through to the quarter-f...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Twin babies in Utah make quarter-finals for Baby of the Year competition

Twin babies Hazel and Emilia Beardall from South Jordan, Utah have made it through to the quarter-final round of Jessica Alba's Baby of the Year competition.

3 hours ago

A rifle squad aboard the US Coast Guard Cutter SORREL fires a salute to the dead of Flight 293: the...

Feliks Banel, KSL Podcasts

Unsolved Histories episode 7: Leave No One Behind

On Episode Seven of Unsolved Histories: What Happened to Flight 293?, we untangle the bureaucracy behind what many families feel is an empty promise to “Leave No One Behind.”

5 hours ago

Soup appeared to be an exception to the shelf-positioning strategy. The more pricy, boutique brands...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Location, location, location: How supermarkets influence the foods you buy

The cost of food has risen sharply over the last few years, but that’s not the only reason the tab at checkout can run high. KSL’s inflation buster Matt Gephardt reveals a tactic that could have you paying more.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Brazen breakroom thief caught on camera in Orem dental office