Utahns head to the polls to cast their votes

TAYLORSVILLE — Across the state, people woke up early Tuesday to cast their vote on Election Day.

“All of these good people are out here early this morning freezing,” said voter Jaime Poulos.

Poulos made it a point to set her alarm clock early so she could get out and vote.

As such, she was the first in a long line of voters at Taylorsville City Hall.

Poulos said she arrived at the voting center at 6:10 a.m.

“So, we’ve been here 30 or 40 minutes something like that,” she said.

‘Everything depends on it’

Poulos said voting is a priority.

“We’re gonna make this happen for America,” she said. “I think this election is gonna be is probably one of the most important elections going forward. Absolutely. Everything depends on it.”

Also in line Tuesday morning were Adrienne and Timmothy Lucero, both first time voters.

“You contribute to society in this way. You know we all pay taxes and contribute in our own ways, so this is something that we can do that actually makes a difference,” said Adrienne Lucero.

Registering to vote in person, the Luceros said the process moveed pretty quickly.

Walking out, they said felt different than when they arrived.

“I think every young person should get out and vote just go out and let your voice be heard,” said Timmothy Lucero. “It was a fun experience. You know, I feel kind of empowered by doing it.”

Over in West Valley City, another first time voter said she dressed for the occasion.

“A turning point in America. I do have a say. That’s the reason why I’m here. You know, at 30 years old, I felt empowered today,” said Taylor Rouse.

Polls in Utah close Tuesday at 8 p.m. You will still be allowed to vote as long as you are in line at the time the polls close.

