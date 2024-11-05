On the Site:
CRIME

Man charged with stealing $140K fur coat in Park City arrested in New York

Nov 5, 2024, 1:10 PM

A surveillance image shows a man and woman suspected of stealing a $140,000 fur coat from a Park City fur store on Feb. 27. The man was charged with retail theft after he was arrested Friday in New York. (Park City Police Department)

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


PARK CITY — A man suspected of stealing a $140,000 fur coat from a Park City store in February has been arrested in New York and now faces a felony charge in Utah.

Two people, a man and a woman, walked to the back of the Sitka Fur Gallery, 537 Main Street, on the afternoon of Feb. 27. “The female stood lookout while the male took the tag off a fur coat and stuffed the coat under his jacket,” according to charging documents.

Police say the couple left the store with the coat made of Russian sable fur, which store owners say retailed for $140,000.

Park City police detectives asked the public for help in March, offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who could provide information leading to an arrest, and posted screenshots taken from security camera footage of two unknown people walking out of the boutique with the coat.

On Friday, Zivomir Mitic, 61, was charged in Park City’s 3rd District Court with second-degree felony retail theft.

Detectives submitted several warrants to Google, hoping to narrow down the electronic devices in the fur store during the time in question.

A device with information registered to Mitic was identified, showing he came from Colorado that day, and visited Park City for only an hour before moving on to Las Vegas, the charges state.

“His history shows repeated short-term travel between the United States and Serbia,” the charges say, adding that detectives “obtained further information that Mitic is a suspect in similar thefts at various locations in the United States,” including the town of North Castle in New York.

Mitic was arrested Nov. 1 in New York, where he is being held on a separate warrant, the court documents state. The charges contain no information about the woman suspected of helping Mitic in the Park City theft.

