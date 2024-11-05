Church announces location sites for Colorado, Montana temples

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the sites for future temples in Colorado and Montana.

Colorado Springs Colorado Temple

The Colorado Springs Colorado Temple will be located at the south corner of Flying Horse Club Drive and Barossa Valley Road, according to a Church news release. It will be built on 18.6 acres of land and will be roughly 45,000 square feet.

The temple will be a single-story structure. There will also be a meetinghouse nearby and utility building, according to the release.

The temple was first announced in October 2023 by President Russell M. Nelson.

The temple is the fourth in Colorado that is either in operation, under construction, or announced. The other three are located in Denver, Fort Collins and Grand Junction.

Missoula Montana Temple

The Missoula Montana Temple will be located at at the corner of Old Bitterroot Road and Lower Miller Creek Road.

According to the release, the temple will be a one-story structure and will be roughly 19,000 square feet.

President Nelson first announced the temple in April 2022.

The other temples in Montana are in Billings and Helena. The Helena Montana Temple was dedicated in June 2023.