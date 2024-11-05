On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 2 2024 HS Football Playoffs Recap

Nov 5, 2024, 1:48 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 2 of the high school football playoffs in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

Dane Stewart and Jeff Hansen of KSL Sports Rewind discussed the upsets and near-upsets from last week in the postseason, looking ahead to the 1A, 2A, 3A football semifinals, previewing the higher classification quarterfinal games, and much more.

Watch the full recap in the video at the top of the story.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Spanish Fork High School, where the Dons will host the Park City Miners in the quarterfinals of the 4A playoffs. Kickoff is at 6:00 PM MT on Friday, November 8. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Cougar Receiver Austin Collie Joined DJ & PK Ahead Of BYU/Utah

Austin Collie joined DJ & PK on Tuesday morning ahead of the rivalry week matchup to talk about what he has seen from the BYU Cougars and how he feels going into Saturday's game.

17 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Cougars Vs. Utah Utes

It's a new era in the Beehive State as the Utah Utes prepare to host the BYU Cougars in a conference game for the first time since 2010.

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: How Many Losses Is Too Many?

Welcome to the KSL Sports mailbag where this week we ask if it's possible for the Utah Jazz to lose too many games this season.

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 12

The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. It honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Quarterfinals, Semifinals

Streaming schedule for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Utah high school football playoffs on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Will Wear All-Blue Uniform Combination Against Utah

All-Royal vs. All-Red in the heated rivalry matchup.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 2 2024 HS Football Playoffs Recap