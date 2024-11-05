BYU Football Will Wear All-Blue Uniform Combination Against Utah

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will be decked out in royal blue on Saturday night against rival Utah.

It will be the classic red versus blue uniform matchup we’ve grown accustomed to from these two in-state rivals since the 2011 meeting when they both wore their primary colors.

BYU is wearing a royal blue uniform, pants, and helmet. This is the first time BYU will wear an all-blue combination against the Utes.

BYU football is going to be in All-Royal against the Utes

The Cougars wore a royal blue uniform and pants against Utah in 2013, but they had their traditional white helmet with a royal blue stretch Y.

BYU last donned this all-royal blue uniform combination for its Big 12 home opener against Cincinnati last season. In the past, BYU has called this uniform combination “Royal Rush.”

Utah unveils a new All-Red uniform combination

Utah rolled out a new all-red uniform combo for Saturday’s rivalry matchup. The Utes will wear a new red helmet with the interlocking U’s in white and black trim around the logo.

Utah’s helmet will feature a white facemask. The uniform and pants are red.

It’s an aesthetically pleasing uniform matchup that should produce some great photos at the line of scrimmage when the teams are lining up pre-snap.

BYU comes into the game with an undefeated 8-0 record and a 5-0 mark in Big 12 play. Utah enters the rivalry game at 4-4 overall, 1-4 in the Big 12, and is currently on a four-game losing streak.

No. 9 BYU at Utah

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – BYU broadcast)

