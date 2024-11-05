On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Will Wear All-Blue Uniform Combination Against Utah

Nov 5, 2024, 1:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will be decked out in royal blue on Saturday night against rival Utah.

It will be the classic red versus blue uniform matchup we’ve grown accustomed to from these two in-state rivals since the 2011 meeting when they both wore their primary colors.

BYU is wearing a royal blue uniform, pants, and helmet. This is the first time BYU will wear an all-blue combination against the Utes.

BYU football is going to be in All-Royal against the Utes

The Cougars wore a royal blue uniform and pants against Utah in 2013, but they had their traditional white helmet with a royal blue stretch Y.

BYU last donned this all-royal blue uniform combination for its Big 12 home opener against Cincinnati last season. In the past, BYU has called this uniform combination “Royal Rush.”

Utah unveils a new All-Red uniform combination

Utah rolled out a new all-red uniform combo for Saturday’s rivalry matchup. The Utes will wear a new red helmet with the interlocking U’s in white and black trim around the logo.

Utah’s helmet will feature a white facemask. The uniform and pants are red.

It’s an aesthetically pleasing uniform matchup that should produce some great photos at the line of scrimmage when the teams are lining up pre-snap.

BYU comes into the game with an undefeated 8-0 record and a 5-0 mark in Big 12 play. Utah enters the rivalry game at 4-4 overall, 1-4 in the Big 12, and is currently on a four-game losing streak.

No. 9 BYU at Utah

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – BYU broadcast)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 12

The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. It honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Quarterfinals, Semifinals

Streaming schedule for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Utah high school football playoffs on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Will Wear All-Blue Uniform Combination Against Utah

All-Royal vs. All-Red in the heated rivalry matchup.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 2 2024 HS Football Playoffs Recap

Week 2 of the high school football playoffs in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 2 Of 2024 HS Football Playoffs

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the second week of the 2024 high school football playoffs.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

DJ & PK’s Best Utah/BYU Rivalry Moments: The Utah Utes Stonewall Taysom Hill To Get The Win

Today we take a look at an early season matchup in 2016. A low-scoring affair riddled with turnovers that was ultimately won on a final defensive stand from the Utah Utes, dragging Taysom Hill down on his way to rivalry immortality.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

BYU Football Will Wear All-Blue Uniform Combination Against Utah