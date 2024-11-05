Two seriously injured after running red light, police say
Nov 5, 2024, 2:39 PM
(KSL TV)
HARRISVILLE, Weber County — Two people were seriously injured in a Harrisville car accident after a driver ran a red light and hit another car, police said.
Witnesses reportedly told police that at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, the driver of a white Lexus, later determined to be a 68-year-old man, ran a red light and hit a grey Lexus that was turning in the intersection.
The accident happened at the intersection of North Harrisville Road and Larsen Lane.
The driver of the other car, a 28-year-old man, received only minor injuries, the Harrisville Police Department said. Both the driver of the white Lexus and the passenger, a 69-year-old woman, reportedly had serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.
The police department said that the driver of the white Lexus was cited for failure to stop at a red light.