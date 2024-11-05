On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Two seriously injured after running red light, police say

Nov 5, 2024, 2:39 PM

generic emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

HARRISVILLE, Weber County — Two people were seriously injured in a Harrisville car accident after a driver ran a red light and hit another car, police said.

Witnesses reportedly told police that at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, the driver of a white Lexus, later determined to be a 68-year-old man, ran a red light and hit a grey Lexus that was turning in the intersection.

The accident happened at the intersection of North Harrisville Road and Larsen Lane.

The driver of the other car, a 28-year-old man, received only minor injuries, the Harrisville Police Department said. Both the driver of the white Lexus and the passenger, a 69-year-old woman, reportedly had serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The police department said that the driver of the white Lexus was cited for failure to stop at a red light.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

generic emergency lights...

Jacob Freeman

Two seriously injured after running red light, police say

Two people were seriously injured in a Harrisville car accident after a driver ran a red light, hitting another car, police said.

28 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Mary Culbertson

5 injured, 1 critically, after head-on collision in Wasatch County

One person was critically injured in a head-on collision near Heber. Four others were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

5 hours ago

Kent Cody Barlow is charged with two counts of murder after a crash killed two boys in Eagle Mounta...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Man charged in Eagle Mountain crash will face trial in April for murder of 2 boys

A judge has scheduled a jury trial for Kent Cody Barlow to begin April 14, 2025, after there have been multiple delays.

19 hours ago

red and blue lights above a yellow band of lights...

Carlysle Price

16-year-old injured after riding on top of a vehicle at school parking lot

A 16-year-old girl was injured after she fell off the hood of a vehicle and was trapped underneath it Monday.

24 hours ago

mangled car with police lights...

Mary Culbertson

1 killed, 1 injured in Weber County crash

One person was killed and another was injured in a collision in Weber County on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

1 day ago

A buck deer crosses the road near Oak City in Millard County in November 2022. State wildlife offic...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah wildlife officials to drivers: Watch out for deer as daylight saving time ends

Daylight saving time ends this weekend and researchers have long found interesting trends tied to the century-old habit of moving clocks forward and backward each year.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Two seriously injured after running red light, police say