Two seriously injured after running red light, police say

HARRISVILLE, Weber County — Two people were seriously injured in a Harrisville car accident after a driver ran a red light and hit another car, police said.

Witnesses reportedly told police that at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, the driver of a white Lexus, later determined to be a 68-year-old man, ran a red light and hit a grey Lexus that was turning in the intersection.

The accident happened at the intersection of North Harrisville Road and Larsen Lane.

The driver of the other car, a 28-year-old man, received only minor injuries, the Harrisville Police Department said. Both the driver of the white Lexus and the passenger, a 69-year-old woman, reportedly had serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The police department said that the driver of the white Lexus was cited for failure to stop at a red light.