Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 12

Nov 5, 2024, 2:40 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our winner this week was Aisa Galea’i from Timpview High School.

Utah County Player of the Week – Aisa Galea’i, DB/RB (Timpview)

The Thunderbirds welcomed longtime rival Springville High School to Provo for a second-round playoff matchup last Friday. Both teams traded punches throughout the first half with Soakai Aston leading the Thunderbirds offense in place of Carson Rasmussen.

Aston tossed two first-half touchdown passes while running for another to offset a trio of touchdowns in the opening half for Springville. Timpview’s rushing attack flanked Aston as they rolled out to a 42-24 halftime lead.

In the second half, Galea’i and the Thunderbird defense put the clamps down on the Red Devils’ offense. Galea’i would lead the defense as he collected four interceptions on the night. He would also contribute on offense, running for a touchdown to tally the T-Birds’ first points of the second half.

Timpview would tack on two more scores late to run away with a 59-24 victory and advance to the 5A quarterfinals. Galea’i finished the game with six total tackles and four interceptions on defense while also adding eight carries for 84 yards and a touchdown on offense.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 12