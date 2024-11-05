House uninhabitable after West Valley City fire, official says

WEST VALLEY CITY — A house fire in West Valley City on Tuesday morning left a house uninhabitable, killed a dog and caused approximately $350,000 in damages.

Battalion Chief Scott Hall with the West Valley City Fire Department said fire crews responded to reports of a house fire at 3566 West Christy Avenue at 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames on the roof and out back of the house.



One person was inside and was able to make it out safely, the fire department said on Facebook. Hall said that there was a dog inside the home that passed away.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in just 20 minutes, Hall said.

“It’s suspected (the fire) started outside of the home, but spread to the home after a door was opened. A definitive cause is still under investigation,” the fire department said.

Officials said strong winds also likely fanned the flames.

“This is a good reminder to keep doors closed during a fire to stop flames from spreading,” the fire department said.