On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Mailbag: How Many Losses Is Too Many?

Nov 5, 2024, 3:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Welcome to the KSL Sports mailbag where this week we ask if it’s possible for the Utah Jazz to lose too many games this season.

Each week we will send out a prompt on X asking for the questions you have about the Jazz.

Then, we’ll respond to as many as we can in that week’s mailbag.

Mailbag: Can Jazz Lose Too Many Games?

Question: Is there such a thing as too many losses? Can it hurt player development if they just get killed all the time?

Answer: I have mixed feelings on this discussion, and I don’t believe there’s a true consensus in the NBA on what the best way is to develop young players.

There is a difference between simply losing, and being blown out so badly that the final 12 minutes of every game are more akin to a summer league contest than actual NBA basketball.

Allowing young players to get reps in closely contested games would ideally expedite their learning curve.

Competing in high-leverage moments should provide more accurate data on how they measure up to those elite players in the biggest moments, versus taking on the other team’s third stringers who are either trying to run out the clock, or compete for their next contract elsewhere.

Related: Keyonte George Leads Jazz To Season’s First Win

The flip side of the argument is that if the young players were mature enough to compete in those high-leverage moments, they wouldn’t find themselves in double-digit blowouts most nights, and that simply learning how to keep the games closer is an important part of their development.

Here’s another dilemma.

Late in close games, NBA teams generally defer to their veteran players. So even in these hypothetical moments, someone like Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, or Jordan Clarkson may find themselves getting more reps in place of the Jazz’s rookies and sophomores.

While that may still help someone like Keyonte George who would likely still be on the floor in those late-game situations, it might come at the expense of the team’s rookies who aren’t on the court at all in the fourth quarter.

Truthfully, I think all of those arguments are an overly nuanced way to discuss player development.

A simpler way to look at it is this: Do you think Cody Williams is a better player today with 150 minutes of NBA basketball under his belt, or was he better before the season started?

While playing in more closely contested games may have more per-minute value, I don’t think there’s any substitute for simply being on the court as much as possible.

Will Hardy could lean heavily on his veterans to keep games closer, and use it as an opportunity to get a more specific look at the few young players who crack his rotation. But that would come at the cost of the team’s least experienced players, and doesn’t get them any closer to a championship.

So for now, even if 20-point blowouts aren’t rendering the most accurate data points, the amount of information they’re getting still holds value.

Question: Given this season was all about young guys progressing, where does Taylor’s injury rank in terms of emotionally deflating impact?

Answer: There is no doubt that Taylor Hendricks’s broken leg was a major blow to the Jazz’s season, as the forward was arguably the team’s most prized young asset.

Hendricks is the highest lottery pick the Jazz have made over the last two seasons, and with his elite physical tools and unicorn potential, his development could lift the team’s overall ceiling.

Now, compared to the other injuries you mentioned, Hendricks’s situation is a bit different.

Each of those injuries occurred to veterans who were top-four players on playoff rosters. Due to timing, and the inability to backfill their production, those setbacks didn’t leave the Jazz any room for error.

Related: Taylor Hendricks Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

Contrast that with this season when the Jazz are entirely set up to allow for error. While losing Hendricks is far from ideal, it does allow more space for a rookie like Kyle Filipowski to enter the rotation who otherwise would have been G League bound.

Essentially, the Jazz were better prepared to deal with this type of setback because their short-term expectations weren’t high to begin with, as opposed to losing an All-Star right before a playoff run.

That isn’t to say it won’t have long-term implications, however.

Assume Hendricks is out for at least the next 12 months. When he returns, he’ll likely need at least a full season to regain his confidence, and then he can pick up where he left off before the injury.

That means Hendricks’s injury may delay his development by as much as two years, and by that point, the Jazz simply might not have the same allowance for development for young players that they have today.

That’s far from ideal for a lottery pick who needed as much room to grow as Hendricks, and for the Jazz who were hoping he could develop into a high-level NBA player.

Want to ask questions in next week’s mailbag? Give us a follow at @kslsports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Winnipeg Jets Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Utah Hockey Club will face the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, November 5, to kick off a three-game stretch against Central Division opponents.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Ranked No. 9 In First College Football Playoff Rankings Of 2024

PROVO, Utah – The College Football Playoff committee ranked BYU football how the AP and Coaches Poll ranked them. BYU checked in at No. 9 in the first-ever College Football Playoff rankings in the 12-team Playoff era. #BYU checks in at No. 9 in the initial CFP 12-team rankings. pic.twitter.com/RasE7fLz2S — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 6, […]

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

College Football Hall Of Fame Features BYU-Utah Rivalry Display

As the adage goes, you throw out the records when the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars come together in any sport. Despite the mismatch on paper between the No. 9 and undefeated BYU and the reeling Utes on a four-game losing streak, the game is being featured on display at the College Football Hall of Fame this week.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Cougar Receiver Austin Collie Joined DJ & PK Ahead Of BYU/Utah

Austin Collie joined DJ & PK on Tuesday morning ahead of the rivalry week matchup to talk about what he has seen from the BYU Cougars and how he feels going into Saturday's game.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Cougars Vs. Utah Utes

It's a new era in the Beehive State as the Utah Utes prepare to host the BYU Cougars in a conference game for the first time since 2010.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: How Many Losses Is Too Many?

Welcome to the KSL Sports mailbag where this week we ask if it's possible for the Utah Jazz to lose too many games this season.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah Jazz Mailbag: How Many Losses Is Too Many?