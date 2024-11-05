On the Site:
How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Cougars Vs. Utah Utes

Nov 5, 2024, 3:12 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYIt’s a new era in the Beehive State as the Utah Utes prepare to host the BYU Cougars in a conference game for the first time since 2010.

No. 9 BYU travels north to face Utah at Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday, November 9. This will be the first time the long-standing rivalry is introduced to the Big 12.

RELATED: Big 12 Power Rankings: Week Of Upsets Cause Shakeup Near Top

This is the 96th meeting between these storied programs, a series that dates back to 1896 or 1922, depending on your allegiance. The Cougars trail 32-59-4 in the all-time series but come into this game as the Big 12 leader with hopes of crashing the College Football Playoff. BYU won the last meeting, seizing a 26-17 win in 2021 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

No. 9 BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes

Donning all-royal blue, ninth-ranked BYU comes into the week scoring 35.1 points per game with a defense that allows only 19.6 points per contest, allowing for a +15.5 scoring margin. Redshirt junior QB Jake Retzlaff is the tip of the spear, throwing for 1,872 yards with 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions. LJ Martin has 363 rushing yards and five TDs, while Retzlaff adds 374 yards and three scores on the ground. Darius Lassiter and Chase Roberts lead Cougar pass catchers with 31 grabs and four TDs each.

RELATED: Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Utah Presser

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Rocking brand-new all-red uniforms, a struggling Utah offense averages 22.8 points per game behind a defense that holds opponents to 16.5 points a night. The Utes have averaged 12.5 points per game through its four-game losing streak. Freshman QB Isaac Wilson has thrown for 1,200 yards, eight TDs, and eight interceptions while completing 55.4 percent of his passes. Micah Bernard has carried 130 times for 782 yards and three TDs. Dorian Singer leads the Utes receiving corp with 39 catches for 540 yards. Tight end Brant Kuithe adds 31 catches for 482 yards and five touchdowns.

RELATED: Takeaways From Kyle Whittingham’s Rivalry Week Press Conference

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSLports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

What channel is BYU-Utah on?

The BYU-Utah game will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony are on the call. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Extended pregame coverage on KSL NewsRadio begins at 6 p.m. MT.

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Utah recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Follow Rivalry Week with KSL Sports

Are you on Threads yet? Let's connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian's Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL Sports

