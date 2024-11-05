On the Site:
POLITICS & ELECTIONS

White substance found in envelope at Salt Lake City polling location, deemed not harmful

Nov 5, 2024, 3:57 PM | Updated: 4:21 pm

Hazmat units responded to the Salt Lake City and County building on Nov. 5 after a white substance ...

Hazmat units responded to the Salt Lake City and County building on Nov. 5 after a white substance was found inside a ballot envelope. (Meghan Thackery, KSL TV)

(Meghan Thackery, KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A white substance was found inside an envelope Tuesday, causing an evacuation of the Salt Lake City and County Building.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., an envelope was found with a white substance at the Salt Lake City and County Building, according to Brandt Hancuff with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Law enforcement was at the voting location when the substance was discovered, and the ballot was sequestered to test the material, according to Salt Lake City County Clerk Lannie Chapman.

The room where the ballot was located was reportedly evacuated for one hour. After the evacuation was in place, two hazmat units responded to the scene, Hancuff told KSL TV.

Firefighters reportedly took what was left of the substance for testing and deemed there was no hazard posed by the substance found.

Chapman reported the findings would not delay ballot processing, and voting continued after the substance was cleared.

“Anyone attempting to intimidate election workers or disrupt election administration in any way can expect to face criminal charges,” Lt. Gov. Diedre Henderson said in a post on X.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

