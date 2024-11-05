On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘It’s heartwarming and it’s hard;’ parents of man severely injured in ATV accident thank rescuers

Nov 5, 2024, 4:37 PM | Updated: 4:55 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

MOAB — The family of a 29-year-old man severely injured in an ATV accident on Saturday, Oct. 26 is grateful for the group of strangers who carried their son to safety.

The Weida family lives in Colorado, but their son, Joe, had gone to Moab with his dog, Copper, to explore the trails.

“He had never been to Hell’s Gate and he tried it, and he couldn’t get up it and a Jeep went by and said, ‘just really give it some gas,’ and he tried it again, and that’s when he fell off and then the four wheeler landed on him,” said Joe’s mother, Kelley Weida.

She said he was wearing his helmet but he has no feeling or movement from the chest down.

“It’s an incomplete spinal cord injury,” said his father, Rob Weida. “Permanent paralysis to the legs is very likely and they just don’t know how far the arms will come along.”

He’s undergone surgeries that his family and doctors are hopeful will help in his recovery. He’s a welder so they’re especially hopeful he’ll have use of his hands again.

The Weidas said it’s hard to watch the videos of their son’s rescue.

“It’s heartwarming and it’s hard,” Kelley Weida said. “People send us pictures of him laying there. It’s hard. It’s really hard to look at.”

A group of strangers, including auto shop owner Scott Huntsman, followed first responders’ directions and formed a human chain to pass Joe Weida along in a bucket carefully, so they didn’t make his injuries worse.

“The skill that it took, and just their willingness, they didn’t bat an eye to help our son,” Rob Weida said. “So very grateful, but, very heart-wrenching to see your son actually suffering like that.”

The parents said their son remembers the bumpy ride in the LifeFlight helicopter that had to navigate an extremely narrow space. He asked his parents to thank those who assisted with his rescue.

“He said, ‘say the names,’ which were Darlene and Otto and Scott,” Rob Weida said. “He’s kind of overwhelmed with gratitude.”

His family said they are thankful for how Utahns have responded to their son’s situation, including the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, which got his dog when Joe was in the accident.

The Weida family said Joe has a long road to recovery ahead.

“Usually with a spinal cord injury, anything below where you’ve hurt it is greatly impacted, so, they’re very good at keeping hope alive,” Rob Weida said. “There are cases where full recoveries are made.”

To donate to Joe Weida to help pay for his surgeries and treatment, click here.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

Man accused of assault, firing gun in October road rage incident

A man is accused of following a car, rear-ending it then shooting a firearm, police said.

19 minutes ago

Alex Gabriel Barajas, 22, of St. George, was charged Tuesday in 5th District Court with three count...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man accused of sneaking into student housing, sexually assaulting students

A former Utah Tech University student is accused of entering student housing on campus and sexually assaulting three female students in 45 minutes.

30 minutes ago

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the locations of temples in Colora...

Mark Jones

Church announces location sites for Colorado, Montana temples

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the sites for future temples in Colorado and Montana.

1 hour ago

Rescuers and bystanders carry Joe Weida after his ATV accident in Moab on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. ...

Shelby Lofton

‘It’s heartwarming and it’s hard;’ parents of man severely injured in ATV accident thank rescuers

The family of a 29-year-old man severely injured in an ATV accident on Saturday, Oct. 26 is grateful for the group of strangers who carried their son to safety.

2 hours ago

People who are homeless rest at a makeshift day camp in Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Monday, S...

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com

5 Salt Lake County sites being considered for new large homeless campus

Five potential locations are being considered for a new large homeless campus with 1,200 emergency shelter beds.

2 hours ago

Hazmat units responded to the Salt Lake City and County building on Nov. 5 after a white substance ...

Carlysle Price

White substance found in envelope at Salt Lake City polling location, deemed not harmful

A white substance was found inside a ballot Tuesday, causing an evacuation of the Salt Lake City and County Building.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

‘It’s heartwarming and it’s hard;’ parents of man severely injured in ATV accident thank rescuers