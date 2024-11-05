College Football Hall Of Fame Features BYU-Utah Rivalry Display

SALT LAKE CITY – As the adage goes, you throw out the records when the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars come together in any sport. Despite the mismatch on paper between No. 9 and undefeated BYU and the reeling Utes on a four-game losing streak, the 96th matchup between these programs is being featured at the College Football Hall of Fame this week.

Utah hosts the Big 12-leading Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, November 9. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

The display includes a 1990 Ty Detmer BYU jersey and a helmet from the Cougars’ 2022 game against the Wyoming Cowboys. A Utah helmet from the 2004 Fiesta Bowl and a sideline windbreaker from 2008 round out the exhibition.

Seven Cougars in CFB Hall of Fame

Detmer is the most recent BYU player to earn induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, entering in 2012. He is joined by tight end Gordon Hudson (1980-83), QB Steve Young (1982-83), head coach LaVell Edwards (1972-2000), QB Jim McMahon (1978-81), QB Marc Wilson (1976-79), and QB Gifford Nielsen (1975-77).

Former Ute Alex Smith named to CFB HOF 2024 Class

2004 Heisman Trophy Finalist Alex Smith will become the first Utah student-athlete inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on December 10, 2024. Smith was announced as part of the 2024 class in January 2024. The long-time NFL quarterback joined head coach Ike Armstrong, who was inducted in 1957.

