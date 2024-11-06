BYU Ranked No. 9 In First College Football Playoff Rankings Of 2024

PROVO, Utah – The College Football Playoff committee ranked BYU football how the AP and Coaches Poll ranked them.

BYU checked in at No. 9 in the first-ever College Football Playoff rankings in the 12-team Playoff era.

#BYU checks in at No. 9 in the initial CFP 12-team rankings. pic.twitter.com/RasE7fLz2S — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 6, 2024

What’s noteworthy is that the No. 9 ranking would give BYU a four-seed in the Playoff bracket if the season ended today.

The No. 9 ranking is the highest BYU has received in the College Football Playoff era, dating back to 2014. This is the third season that BYU has made at least one appearance in the Playoff rankings. The other occurrences were in 2020 and 2021.

BYU is undefeated at 8-0 and 5-0 in Big 12 play this season. The next challenge in front of the Cougars is a matchup against rival Utah on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. (MST).

BYU has exceeded everyone’s preseason expectations for them. They entered the year tabbed as the No. 13 team in the Big 12 Conference. Instead, they have reeled off eight consecutive victories and are one of the final five undefeated teams in the country.

The Big 12 Conference has four teams in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. After BYU, Iowa State is the next highest team at No. 17, followed by Kansas State at No. 19, and then Colorado at No. 20.

College Football Playoff Rankings: Top 25, 2024 Season

Released: November 5, 2024

1. Oregon | 9-0 | Big Ten

2. Ohio State | 7-1 | Big Ten

3. Georgia | 7-1 | SEC

4. Miami | 9-0 | ACC

5. Texas | 7-1 | SEC

6. Penn State | 7-1 | Big Ten

7. Tennessee | 7-1 | SEC

8. Indiana | 9-0 | Big Ten

9. BYU | 8-0 | Big 12

10. Notre Dame | 7-1 | FBS Independent

11. Alabama | 6-2 | SEC

12. Boise State | 7-1 | Mountain West

13. SMU | 8-1 | ACC

14. Texas A&M | 7-2 | SEC

15. LSU

16. Ole Miss

17. Iowa State

18. Pitt

19. Kansas State

20. Colorado

21. Washington State

22. Louisville

23. Clemson

24. Missouri

25. Army

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

