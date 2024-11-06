Utah Hockey Club Vs. Winnipeg Jets Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Canada—Utah Hockey Club will face the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, November 5, to kick off a three-game stretch against Central Division opponents.

Winnipeg (11-1-0, 22 pts) leads the Western Conference Central Division as the only team in the NHL with double-digit wins. Utah HC (5-4-3, 13 pts) is fourth in the Central.

Taking on Winnipeg. 📍: Canada Life Centre

⏰: 6PM MT

📺: UtahHC+ and Utah 16

📻: KSL Sports Zone pic.twitter.com/XkXwFoSQoK — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 5, 2024

Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther lead Utah with six goals each. Nick Schmaltz has 11 assists, while Keller paces the team with 12 points.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with nine goals, while Josh Morrissey has 13 assists. Kyle Connor has a team-high 19 points. Winnipeg averages 4.9 goals per game and gives up just 2.5 goals to opponents.

Utah has played a league-high six overtime games this season. They are 3-0-3 in extra-time games.

Utah HC-Winnipeg Jets Gameday Coverage

