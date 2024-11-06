On the Site:
CRIME

Man arrested for stealing $82K in Home Depot products

Nov 5, 2024, 7:44 PM

BY ALTON BARNHART


SALT LAKE CITY — A man is arrested for multiple thefts from various Home Depot locations across Utah on Monday.

According to the affidavit, Utah’s Crimes Against Statewide Economy Strike Force arrested Manuel Gonzalez and booked him into the Salt Lake County Jail on multiple theft-related charges. 

After a search warrant was issued on Gonzalez’s motel room and van, the Crimes Against Statewide Economy Strike Force Force recovered over $82,000 in Home Depot products. These products included electrical outlets, breakers, switches, and carbon monoxide detectors, according to the affidavit. 

The Crimes Against Statewide Economy Strike Force Force recovered over $82,000 in Home Depot products. (Utah’s Crimes Against Statewide Economy) These products included electrical outlets, breakers, switches, and carbon monoxide detectors. (Utah’s Crimes Against Statewide Economy)

Utah’s Crimes Against Statewide Economy is a multi-agency joint strike force aimed at combating criminal activity that could impact Utah’s economy. Attorney General Sean Reyes said his office launched the agency back in 2010, to help fight organized retail crime. 

“Massive shoplifting organizations were costing retailers and consumers tens of billions annually,” Reyes said.

“Many states have followed our leadership, and we are working together to shut down theft and fraud by unlawful commercial enterprises.”

 

 

 

