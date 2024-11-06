Printer issues force Utah County to print thousands of emergency ballots

PROVO — Printer issues at several Utah County polling locations are forcing polling officials to print thousands of emergency ballots.

Utah County Election Clerk Aaron Davidson said the polling locations at Highland and Pleasant Grove were both experiencing printer trouble caused by older printers running out of toner on Tuesday evening.

It was later confirmed that polling places in Payson and Orem were also experiencing issues with printing.

As far as officials were aware, nobody had been turned away from voting, Davidson said. He said the reason for the problem is that the polling locations received thousands more voters than they anticipated.

“I’m feeling stressed,” Davidson said.

Officials have had to print thousands of emergency ballots at the Utah County Polling Processing Center in Provo, then bring them to the two polling locations that were affected.