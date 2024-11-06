On the Site:
POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Utah election live results 2024

Nov 5, 2024, 7:06 PM

Decision 2024, Continued Coverage. (KSL TV)...

Decision 2024, Continued Coverage. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE




SALT LAKE CITY — All across the state, Utahns have been actively participating in the 2024 election cycle. On Tuesday, voters waited in long lines, in the cold, to cast their ballots.

County clerks were instructed by Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson Monday to not publish election results “until every Utahn waiting in line when the polls close has had a chance to vote.”

You can view live counts for both state and federal elections by clicking here.

As races are called, this page will be updated to announce the winners of the 2024 election cycle.

Governor

Spencer J. Cox/ Deidre M. Henderson (R):

Brian Smith King/ Rebekah Cummings (D):

U.S. Senate

John Curtis (R):

Caroline Gleich (D):

U.S. House 1

Blake D. Moore (R):

Bill Campbell (D):

U.S. House 2

Celeste Maloy (R):

Nathaniel E. Woodward (D):

U.S. House 3

Mike Kennedy (R):

Glenn J. Wright (D):

U.S. House 4

Burgess Owens (R):

Katrina Fallick-Want (D):

Attorney General

Derek Brown (R):

Rudy J. Bautista (D):

Salt Lake County Mayor

Erin Rider (R):

Jenny Wilson (D):

This is a count watch page, and will be updated as races are called.

A man votes while holding a child at Valley View Elementary School Gym on Election Day, Tuesday, No...

JOHN HANNA

South Dakota deciding on abortion rights and legalize marijuana

South Dakota will decide Tuesday whether to add protections for abortion rights to the state constitution and potentially overturn the state’s abortion ban.

1 hour ago

Utah County had to print thousands of emergency ballots after printer trouble at two of their polli...

Dan Rascon and Jacob Freeman, KSL TV

Printer issues force Utah County to print thousands of emergency ballots

Printer issues at two Utah County polling locations are forcing polling officials to print thousands of emergency ballots.

3 hours ago

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)...

Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Flash flooding blamed for 5 deaths in Missouri, including 2 election judges

Flash flooding caused by torrential rain in Missouri has killed at least five people, including two election judges who died when their vehicles were swept away in the southern part of the state.

3 hours ago

Hazmat units responded to the Salt Lake City and County building on Nov. 5 after a white substance ...

Carlysle Price

White substance found in envelope at Salt Lake City polling location, deemed not harmful

A white substance was found inside a ballot Tuesday, causing an evacuation of the Salt Lake City and County Building.

5 hours ago

Voters line up at a voting center in Taylorsville to cast their ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, N...

Karah Brackin

Utahns head to the polls to cast their votes

Across the state, voters woke up early Tuesday to cast their vote on Election Day.  

8 hours ago

