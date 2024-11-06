Utah election live results 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — All across the state, Utahns have been actively participating in the 2024 election cycle. On Tuesday, voters waited in long lines, in the cold, to cast their ballots.

County clerks were instructed by Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson Monday to not publish election results “until every Utahn waiting in line when the polls close has had a chance to vote.”

You can view live counts for both state and federal elections by clicking here.

As races are called, this page will be updated to announce the winners of the 2024 election cycle.

Governor

Spencer J. Cox/ Deidre M. Henderson (R):

Brian Smith King/ Rebekah Cummings (D):

U.S. Senate

John Curtis (R):

Caroline Gleich (D):

U.S. House 1

Blake D. Moore (R):

Bill Campbell (D):

U.S. House 2

Celeste Maloy (R):

Nathaniel E. Woodward (D):

U.S. House 3

Mike Kennedy (R):

Glenn J. Wright (D):

U.S. House 4

Burgess Owens (R):

Katrina Fallick-Want (D):

Attorney General

Derek Brown (R):

Rudy J. Bautista (D):

Salt Lake County Mayor

Erin Rider (R):

Jenny Wilson (D):

This is a count watch page, and will be updated as races are called.