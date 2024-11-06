Cox wins another term as Utah’s governor

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Gov. Spencer Cox was elected to a second term Tuesday night according to The Associated Press. He was running against Democrat challenger Brian King and a determined and litigious write-in campaign from fellow Republican Rep. Phil Lyman who ran as an independent.

With incomplete voting numbers reported from Utah, Cox had 54% of the vote compared to 34% for King. Lyman recorded 7.5% with write ins. All numbers are incomplete.

King and Lyman even teamed up for some television spots, speaking together against Cox, who still prevailed.

“Thank you, Utah!,” Cox said from his twitter account. “I am honored by your trust and eager to continue my work for another four years as your Governor”

Cox defeated Lyman in the GOP primary in June 54.4% to 45.6%. Lyman won the GOP state convention, while Cox was part of a group of Republican incumbents who battled at the state convention. Cox, Rep. Celeste Maloy and Rep. Blake Moore were defeated by challengers but advanced to primary elections nonetheless.

Cox was known for being a moderate Republican in a state that most often votes Republican. Cox was also well known for promoting civil discourse but after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, he reversed course and said he would vote for him, a move that some felt risked his reputation with his moderate base.

Cox was with Trump at Arlington National Cemetery with Trump during a contentious and controversial appearance. Cox apologized that photos from there were used for with campaign materials. The national cemetery has a media policy designed not to turn the burial ground into a political place.

Cox had already collected signatures to qualify for the primary, while Maloy narrowly escaped being unseated by Colby Jenkins, an insurgent endorsed by Sen. Mike Lee. Moore was also defeated by challenger Paul Miller during the convention. The two advanced to the primary, which Moore won.

A legislative audit of the signature process found some errors in those gathered by Cox, attorney general candidate Derek Brown, and candidate for Senate, John Curtis, but was clear that each candidate met requirements to qualify for the ballot based on the Davis County clerk’s verification of those signatures.

The Utah Supreme Court denied Lyman’s petition to remove Utah Gov. Spencer Cox from office for “malfeasance.” On Oct. 22, Lyman asked the U.S. Supreme Court to disqualify Cox from the election and install himself as the GOP nominee.