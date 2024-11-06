Plane crash kills five in Mesa, Arizona

On the Site:
Nov 5, 2024, 7:33 PM | Updated: 7:49 pm

MESA, Ariz. — A plane crash in Mesa, Arizona, killed five people Tuesday evening.

The plane was taking off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, Arizona, when it failed to get airborne, officials said. This reportedly caused the plane to collide with an SUV before bursting into flames.

An NBC affiliate in Arizona reported that five people were confirmed dead on scene. It’s unclear if those people were all onboard the plane.

Police in Mesa reported the plane crash at Greenfield and McKellips Road in Mesa, and that the entire area would be closed down for several hours.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

