POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Rep. John Curtis wins Mitt Romney’s open US Senate seat

Nov 5, 2024, 10:17 PM | Updated: Nov 6, 2024, 1:07 am

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM AND DANIEL WOODRUFF, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Rep. John Curtis will replace Sen. Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate after defeating Democrat Caroline Gleich, according to the Associated Press, which called the race shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m.

Rep. Blake Moore was also projected to win reelection in Utah’s 1st Congressional District and state Sen. Mike Kennedy will replace Curtis in the 3rd District.

“Thank you, Utah,” Curtis, a Republican, posted shortly after the race was called. “This journey has been about getting things done and ensuring that Utah values are represented in our nation’s capital. Your support shows we can address the major challenges ahead: managing public lands, holding China accountable, advancing our energy dominance, and always standing up for the principles that make Utah strong. Go, fight, win!”

Gleich, a professional ski mountaineer, conceded to Curtis shortly after the race was called, saying the campaign was “the most challenging thing I’ve ever done.”

“Congratulations, Rep. Curtis,” Gleich said. “Throughout the campaign, Rep. Curtis promised to take action on climate, and I look forward to working with him and other legislators on protecting our environment and supporting policies for our families, freedom and future.”

Sen. Steve Daines, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, congratulated Curtis for his win and celebrated the congressman’s work in the House of Representatives over the past seven years.

“I know he will carry that same spirit with him to the Senate,” Daines said.

Curtis addressed the crowd gathered at a watch party at the Provo Rec Center Tuesday night, focused on governing once he is sworn into the Senate and reiterating the idea that public servants should serve “for a season.” The congressman told KSL.com in May that he was considering winding down his time in Washington before he was convinced to make a bid for the Senate.

“My commitment has been to represent every Utahn,” he said. “That is what I am committed to do. These are challenging times, and in challenging times, you don’t need a show horse or a show vote. In rural Utah, they like to say, in troubled times, the last thing you need is a cowboy that’s ‘all hat, no cattle.’ So, don’t look for me throwing gas on the social media fire or giving clickbait to the cable news, but rather, look for me riding my Ford up and down, back and forth across this state, doing the hard work of legislating and getting things done for Utah.”

“Unity is needed in our nation,” Curtis added. “You know that tonight, more than ever, and we should remember that oneness is not sameness, and compromise is not capitulation. I hope that you’ll see in my actions the dignity of working together and of unity.”

Asked if he considers himself a “moderate” Republican, Curtis told KSL-TV: “I push back on that, primarily because a moderate in San Juan versus a moderate in Moab just means very different things. I think I’m a unique brand of conservative. No doubt, some throwback there too, well, I would call myself a Ronald Reagan Republican, and I’m very, very proud of that.”

