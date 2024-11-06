Connor Hellebuyck Shuts Down Utah Hockey Club In Second Straight Loss

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Canada—Utah Hockey Club made a valiant effort but couldn’t beat Connor Hellebuyck in a 3-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Utah HC hung with the NHL’s best club through two periods but came up on the wrong end of two final period goals to put the game out of reach.

Winnipeg (12-1-0, 24 pts) leads the Western Conference Central Division as the only team in the NHL with double-digit wins. Utah HC (5-5-3, 13 pts) is fourth in the Central.

Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther lead Utah with six goals each. Nick Schmaltz has 11 assists, while Keller paces the team with 12 points.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with nine goals, while Josh Morrissey has 13 assists. Kyle Connor has a team-high 19 points. Winnipeg averages 4.9 goals per game and gives up just 2.5 goals to opponents.

Utah has played a league-high six overtime games this season. They are 3-0-3 in extra-time games.

Utah HC-Winnipeg Jets Gameday Coverage

First Period

Skating with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen tonight. Bortuzzo in for Kolyachonok. Vejmelka between the pipes.#UtahHC https://t.co/t4EP0GS2Od — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

Jets top line is so dangerous…20 goals with 25 assists. Overall, Winnipeg is just very good from top to bottom right now. League best 59 goals for and a +29 goal differential. Going to take a special performance to get it done tonight. https://t.co/z63gCwTmmj — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

Physicality will be key tonight for #UtahHC in their own zone. The Jets LOVE to play it into the O-zone and just beat teams up. Have to be assertive and keep Winnipeg from getting comfortable. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

#UtahHC with the first PP of the night as the Jets are penalized. Special teams up next. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2024

Winnipeg back to full strength. 11 minutes remaining in the first period.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2024

Maatta has been SO good since being acquired by #UtahHC Such a solid veteran presence who rarely makes mistakes and does so many things right. Bill Armstrong told @kslsports that they were eyeing him during the offseason and made sure to snag him once Detroit was ready. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

Stenlund took a HARD tumble into the boards. He is slow to get up. Trainers came out and he’s headed to the bench.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

FILTHY pass by Logan Cooley between his legs. Native of Pittsburgh who grew up in the Little Penguins Program, that looked a bit like something Sidney Crosby would do. Love his craftiness.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

Honestly, that’s a great first period from #UtahHC They matched the intensity and speed of Winnipeg, mostly kept them from setting up inside the O-zone, created some opportunities of their own, & looked great defensively with no major breakdowns. Have to be happy with that. https://t.co/q1cfLdNXDh — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

Second Period

Really nice 2-on-1 defensive play by Ian Cole a moment ago. Remained composed, stayed with the other forward, and cut off the pass when the shooter gave it up. That is exactly how you play those situations. Defenseman takes the outlet pass, goaltender handles the shooter. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

Some 4 on 4 hockey for 24 seconds and then Winnipeg will go to the power play as Schmaltz will sit for 2 minutes.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2024

#UtahHC back to full strength. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2024

#UtahHC gaining some momentum offensively against the Jets. Top line had a really strong forecheck and created a few extra opportunities. Still waiting for someone to open the scoring but a strong showing by Utah thus far. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

Wow, what a save by Vejmelka. Quick wrap around pass to a shot right on the doorstep and he says no. That could end up being a critical moment tonight.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

#UtahHC back to the PP after Keller is tripped up. Big opportunity during the back half of the second period. Game still tied 0-0. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2024

That was simply an absurd pass by Logan Cooley to Keller in the slot. Shot doesn’t go but my goodness. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

#UtahHC with their second penalty of the night. Dylan Guenther to the box for 2 minutes. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2024

Jets open the scoring during a PP opportunity. Utah defended it well but just ran out of gas as they could not clear the zone. Extended O-zone possessions with a man advantage usually result in a goal. Jets 1-0 late in the 2nd period. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

Extended O-zone possession by Winnipeg. Tired Utah skaters, shooting lane opens, and a forward is left wide open on the doorstep. https://t.co/EcBI5pdRl8 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

Clayton Keller denied on a 2-on-1 opportunity. Even had a rebound chance but couldn’t put it away. Hellebuyck is the best goaltender in the NHL, and he just showed why.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

Not a bad period, just a PP opportunity that results in a goal for Winnipeg…can’t give those opportunities to a special teams unit with a 44.1 PP% Meanwhile Utah is 0/3 on the PP tonight. That’s the difference right now. https://t.co/VGeYoKYAE7 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

Third Period

2-0 Jets. Could feel that one coming. Utah looks tired and hasn’t done much in the third period. Desperately need some momentum.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

Winnipeg is SO physical on the PK. They SMOTHER forwards and refuse to give up much space.#UtahHC 0-4 on the PP tonight. Brutal. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

Winnipeg has done a good job protecting the crease tonight. They’ve made Barrett Hayton’s job really difficult and are often smothering him after the whistle for some extracurriculars to let him know he is not welcome.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

Final from Winnipeg. Utah 0

Winnipeg 3#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2024

