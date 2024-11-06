On the Site:
Connor Hellebuyck Shuts Down Utah Hockey Club In Second Straight Loss

Nov 5, 2024, 8:40 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, CanadaUtah Hockey Club made a valiant effort but couldn’t beat Connor Hellebuyck in a 3-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Utah HC hung with the NHL’s best club through two periods but came up on the wrong end of two final period goals to put the game out of reach. 

Winnipeg (12-1-0, 24 pts) leads the Western Conference Central Division as the only team in the NHL with double-digit wins. Utah HC (5-5-3, 13 pts) is fourth in the Central.

Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther lead Utah with six goals each. Nick Schmaltz has 11 assists, while Keller paces the team with 12 points.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with nine goals, while Josh Morrissey has 13 assists. Kyle Connor has a team-high 19 points. Winnipeg averages 4.9 goals per game and gives up just 2.5 goals to opponents.

Utah has played a league-high six overtime games this season. They are 3-0-3 in extra-time games.

Utah HC-Winnipeg Jets Gameday Coverage

First Period

Second Period

Third Period

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club games can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. Listen to Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

