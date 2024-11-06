On the Site:
2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year-Week 10: Running Backs Take Center Stage

Nov 5, 2024, 8:47 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Upsets were the theme in Week 10 of Big 12 play, with Iowa State and Kansas State losing, but running backs also shined this week. Four of the six players on this week’s list are running backs who made the cut as one of the best players in the conference.

The overall leader, two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter, was off this week. He leads the way with 24 points, while Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo moves up the ranks with 20 points. However, there is an injury concern for Skattebo, whose status could be in doubt against UCF for Week 11.

A four-player race has developed with Hunter, Skattebo, UCF running back RJ Harvey, and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with four weeks to play. However, back-to-back great performances could skyrocket one to the top.

The list is full of newcomers, with Baylor running back Bryson Washington and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez being key players in Texas Tech’s upset over Iowa State with huge performances.

As usual, season-long results—now up to 38 total players—can be seen at the bottom of the post each week, and the scoring system is as follows.

  • First Place = Six Points
  • Second Place = Five Points
  • Third Place = Four Points
  • Fourth Place = Three Points
  • Fifth Place = Two Points
  • Sixth Place = One Point

Big 12 Football Week 10 Players Of The Week

1. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Skattebo moves up the list after another big-time performance with 274 total yards and three scores. This was one of the best performances of the year. Four catches for 121 yards was more than most of the wideouts this year, plus two touchdowns came in the air.

Skattebo’s primary job is running the ball. He had 153 yards and a touchdown, earning him his fourth Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award.

2. Bryson Washington, RB, Baylor

Washington had his third 100-yard rushing output of the year, finishing four yards short of 200. He added a league-high four rushing touchdowns to accompany two catches for 22 yards. The Bears needed every bit of Washington’s great day to defeat rival TCU, 37-34. They are now 5-4 and one victory away from bowl eligibility.

Washington was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

3. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

Another big performance from Harvey moved him to fourth in the rankings for the Big 12’s best player. His three TDs and 184 rushing yards were second in the conference this week. He was a big reason the Knights snapped their losing streak and thumped Arizona, 56-12.

4. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State

Leavitt is coming on strong late for the Sun Devils, helping keep his team in the mix for a Big 12 title game berth. Three TDs and 304 yards are good enough, plus the win over Oklahoma State put him in this spot for Week 10.

5. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

Brooks’ lone touchdown was a direct snap for the game-winner in an upset over previously undefeated Iowa State. He had 122 yards en route to victory, keeping the Red Raiders in the hunt for a conference title game appearance with two losses in league play.


6. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Rodriguez is the lone defender to make the top six this week, and it is well deserved. He was all over the field in the Red Raiders’ upset of previously unbeaten Iowa State. He led the way with 13 tackles and sacked Rocco Becht twice, resulting in a big win for Texas Tech and earning the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Week award.

Big 12 Football POTW Honorable Mentions:

Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona – 24/33 for 256 passing yards and two touchdowns

Dylan Rizk, QB, UCF – 20/25 for 298 passing yards, three touchdowns

Jacoby Jones, WR, UCF – Five catches for 106 yards and one touchdown

Randy Pittman, Jr, WR, UCF – Five catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns

Malachi Lawrence, DE, UCF – Two solo tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for a loss

Ricky Barber, DT, UCF – Four tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks

Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State – 10 catches, 149 yards, and one touchdown

Josh Kelly, WR, Texas Tech – 8 catches, 127 yards, 2 TDs

Rock Becht, QB, Iowa State – 333 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State – 10 catches, 149 yards, 1 TD

Josh Hoover, QB, TCU – 333 passing yards, two touchdowns

Jack Bech, WR, TCU – Five catches, 98 yards, two touchdowns

Season Results:

1. Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado (24 points)
2. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State (20 points)
3. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (18 points)
4. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF (16 points)
5. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (12 points)
6. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech (11 Points)
7. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor (10 points)
8. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State (Nine points)
9. Avery Johnson, QB, Kansas State (Seven points)
10. Caleb McCullough, DB, Arizona State (Six points)
10. Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas (Six Points)
10. Alan Bowman, QB, Oklahoma State (Six points)
13. Bryson Washington, RB, Baylor (Five Ponts)
13. Brendan Sorsby, QB, Cincinnati (Five points)
13. Isaiah Glasker, LB, BYU (Five points)
16. A.J. Haulcy, DB, Houston (Four points)
16. Trey Rucker, S, Oklahoma State (Four points)
16. Cam Rising, QB, Utah (Four points)
16. Josh Hoover, TCU, QB (Four points)
16. Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State (Four points)
21. Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas (Three points)
21. Brennan Presley, WR, Oklahoma State (Three points)
21. Darian Porter, DB, Iowa State (Three points)
24. Rocco Becht, QB. Iowa State (Two points)
24. Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona (Two points)
24. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (Two points)
24. DJ Giddins, RB, Kansas State (Two points)
24. Jack Bech, WR, TCU (Two points)
24. Jaylon Jackson, RB. Iowa State (Two points)
24. Carsen Hanson, RB, Iowa State (Two points)
24. Tyrin Bradley, Jr, LB, West Virginia (Two points)
32. Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech (One point)
32. Tao Johnson, S, Utah (One point)
32. A.J. McCarty, DB, Texas Tech (One point)
32. Zeon Chriss, QB, Houston (One point)
32. Micah Bernard, RB, Utah (One point)
32. Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech (One point)
32. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech (One point)

Follow @kslsports...

Egor Demin Shines As BYU Cruises Past Central Arkansas In Opener

PROVO, Utah – The Kevin Young era for BYU basketball tipped off on Tuesday in the backdrop of Election Night. The near sellout crowd at the Marriott Center likely came away ready to submit write-in votes for freshman Egor Demin. Final: BYU 88, Central Arkansas 50 Egor Demin’s stats 18 points11 assists4 rebounds4 steals#BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/WKLjUDEMyb — […]

4 minutes ago

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year-Week 10: Running Backs Take Center Stage

Arizona State had a pair of players with big time performances this week.

19 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Connor Hellebuyck Shuts Down Utah Hockey Club In Second Straight Loss

Utah Hockey Club made a valiant effort but couldn't beat Connor Hellebuyck in a 3-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

26 minutes ago

KSL Sports

CFB Playoff Chairman: ‘Eye Test’ Separates Miami From Undefeated BYU

The "eye test" is the difference between two undefeated teams.

53 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Winnipeg Jets Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Utah Hockey Club will face the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, November 5, to kick off a three-game stretch against Central Division opponents.

3 hours ago

KSL Sports

BYU Ranked No. 9 In First College Football Playoff Rankings Of 2024

PROVO, Utah – The College Football Playoff committee ranked BYU football how the AP and Coaches Poll ranked them. BYU checked in at No. 9 in the first-ever College Football Playoff rankings in the 12-team Playoff era. #BYU checks in at No. 9 in the initial CFP 12-team rankings. pic.twitter.com/RasE7fLz2S — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 6, […]

3 hours ago

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year-Week 10: Running Backs Take Center Stage