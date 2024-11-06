Rocky Mountain Power plans power outage in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power has planned a power outage on Wednesday to perform system upgrades on transmission lines. The power outage will affect the cities of Eagle Mountain, Cedar Fort, Fairfield, and Saratoga Springs.

The power company warns residents that a power outage is planned to take place near the intersection of Mountain View Corridor and Pioneer Crossing, starting at 11:00 p.m. and ending at 3:00 a.m.

This power outage could affect homes in the neighborhoods of Aspen Hills, Harvest Hills, Wild Flower, Sunrise Meadows, Talus Ridge, Mount Saratoga, and Quail Hill.

Rocky Mountain Power said that the power outage is essential for upgrading transmission lines to improve service quality and support recent public road infrastructure enhancements. This outage will increase the height of transmission lines, reduce the risk of contact with high-profile vehicles, minimize future service interruptions, and improve overall reliability.

Rocky Mountain Power insists that customers should prepare for the outage by:

Turning off electric stoves, heaters, and air conditioners.

Leaving one light on to indicate when power is restored.

Keeping flashlights ready and checking on elderly or ill neighbors.

Ensuring your heating or cooling needs are met safely during this period.

For generator users, connecting through an approved transfer switch for safety.