On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Instant Takeaways From BYU Basketballs Season Opening Win Over Central Arkansas

Nov 5, 2024, 9:23 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team cruised to a season-opening win over Central Arkansas 88-50.

It was a balanced offensive attack under first-year head coach Kevin Young who had four players score in double figures.

Here are my takeaways from the first win of the 2024-2025 season.

Egor Demin can score the basketball

Any concerns about Demin’s ability to shoot the basketball should be put to rest. He was electric for BYU in his Cougar debut.

He displayed all the skills that make him a projected future NBA lottery pick.

In the exhibition win against Colorado Christian, Demin went scoreless. However, he did lead the team with 11 assists.

Against Central Arkansas, Demin poured in 18 points and 11 assists.

Demin led the team with 13 points in the first half while dishing out six assists.

One of the highlight plays of the game came on the first offensive play of the second half. Demin scooped up a loose ball and tossed a gorgeous alley-oop to Kanon Catchings.

Another highlight play was a breakaway dunk where Demin threw it down with the left hand.

This BYU basketball team is deep

Kevin Young played 10 players in the win against the Bears.

Bench scoring wasn’t as high as we saw last season, however, there were some notable contributions off the bench.

Mihalo Boskovic, who had his eligibility confirmed in the days leading up to the opener, led BYU with 11 bench points.

Kevin Young spoke highly of his impact on the win. “I thought he was a real steady force for us,” said Young.

He has deep range and also an ability to get to the rim as a 6’10” forward.

Richie Saunders chipped in 18 points while making six of his 11-shot attempts. He was active on the glass as well.

Coach Young added he has three starting-caliber players who will spend time coming off the bench.

BYU defense shut down Central Arkansas

The Bears hung tough with the Cougars through the first 10 minutes of the game. BYU led 18-15 before putting the clamps down down to finish the half.

BYU outscored Central Arkansas 28-8 to finish the first half.

Coach Young noted there were several defensive lapses in the first half, but was happy with how his team responded after the slow start.

There is tremendous length on the floor at all times for BYU. Demin and Catchings, paired with Keba Keita, are hard to score on.

Add in defensive perimeter players like Mawot Mag and Richie Saunders and this could be one of the better defensive teams in the Big 12.

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter @baiamontematt here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video, and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kevin Young Receives ‘Splash Zone’ Celebration After First BYU Win

BYU players celebrated win number one in the postgame locker room for Coach Kevin Young.

35 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Lose Dogfight To NHL’s Best, Winnipeg Jets

While Utah did some good things on the road, they lost the special teams battle and struggled to get pucks on net which resulted in a 3-0 loss in Canada.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Student-Athletes Are Getting Paid, Fans Begin To See Growing Share Of Bill

Winning at big-time college sports has never been free, but in a rapidly changing era in which players are allowed to earn money and be paid by their own schools, it has never been clearer that fans will be picking up a bigger part of the tab.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU Basketballs Season Opening Win Over Central Arkansas

Any concerns about Demin's ability to shoot the basketball should be put to rest. He was electric for BYU in his Cougar debut.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Egor Demin Shines As BYU Cruises Past Central Arkansas In Opener

PROVO, Utah – The Kevin Young era for BYU basketball tipped off on Tuesday in the backdrop of Election Night. The near sellout crowd at the Marriott Center likely came away ready to submit write-in votes for freshman Egor Demin. Final: BYU 88, Central Arkansas 50 Egor Demin’s stats 18 points11 assists4 rebounds4 steals#BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/WKLjUDEMyb — […]

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year-Week 10: Running Backs Take Center Stage

Arizona State had a pair of players with big time performances this week.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Instant Takeaways From BYU Basketballs Season Opening Win Over Central Arkansas