Instant Takeaways From BYU Basketballs Season Opening Win Over Central Arkansas

PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team cruised to a season-opening win over Central Arkansas 88-50.

It was a balanced offensive attack under first-year head coach Kevin Young who had four players score in double figures.

Here are my takeaways from the first win of the 2024-2025 season.

Egor Demin can score the basketball

Any concerns about Demin’s ability to shoot the basketball should be put to rest. He was electric for BYU in his Cougar debut.

He displayed all the skills that make him a projected future NBA lottery pick.

In the exhibition win against Colorado Christian, Demin went scoreless. However, he did lead the team with 11 assists.

Egor Demin’s aggressiveness on the offensive end is fun to watch. We didn’t see that in the scrimmage and exhibition game.#BYUHoops #BYU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 6, 2024

Against Central Arkansas, Demin poured in 18 points and 11 assists.

Demin led the team with 13 points in the first half while dishing out six assists.

One of the highlight plays of the game came on the first offensive play of the second half. Demin scooped up a loose ball and tossed a gorgeous alley-oop to Kanon Catchings.

Another highlight play was a breakaway dunk where Demin threw it down with the left hand.

This BYU basketball team is deep

Kevin Young played 10 players in the win against the Bears.

Bench scoring wasn’t as high as we saw last season, however, there were some notable contributions off the bench.

Mihalo Boskovic, who had his eligibility confirmed in the days leading up to the opener, led BYU with 11 bench points.

that was smooth 😎 pic.twitter.com/af1PROH9Jl — BYU Men’s Basketball (@BYUMBB) November 6, 2024

Kevin Young spoke highly of his impact on the win. “I thought he was a real steady force for us,” said Young.

He has deep range and also an ability to get to the rim as a 6’10” forward.

Richie Saunders chipped in 18 points while making six of his 11-shot attempts. He was active on the glass as well.

Coach Young added he has three starting-caliber players who will spend time coming off the bench.

BYU defense shut down Central Arkansas

The Bears hung tough with the Cougars through the first 10 minutes of the game. BYU led 18-15 before putting the clamps down down to finish the half.

BYU outscored Central Arkansas 28-8 to finish the first half.

Coach Young noted there were several defensive lapses in the first half, but was happy with how his team responded after the slow start.

There is tremendous length on the floor at all times for BYU. Demin and Catchings, paired with Keba Keita, are hard to score on.

Add in defensive perimeter players like Mawot Mag and Richie Saunders and this could be one of the better defensive teams in the Big 12.

