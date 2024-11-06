The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Lose Dogfight To NHL’s Best, Winnipeg Jets

SALT LAKE CITY – In spite of a valiant effort by the Utah Hockey Club against the NHL’s top team, the Winnipeg Jets took care of home ice and improved to a league-best 12 wins. While Utah did some good things on the road, they lost the special teams battle and struggled to get pucks on net which resulted in a 3-0 loss in Canada.

Here are the key takeaways from Utah’s matchup with Winnipeg.

Utah Hockey Club did a lot of good things despite the loss to Winnipeg

Despite the loss, Utah gave Winnipeg everything they had for 60 minutes and went toe-to-toe with the best team in the NHL. While it took a few minutes to adjust, Utah eventually matched the Jets speed, intensity and physicality which kept the game close for a majority of the night.

Honestly, that’s a great first period from #UtahHC They matched the intensity and speed of Winnipeg, mostly kept them from setting up inside the O-zone, created some opportunities of their own, & looked great defensively with no major breakdowns. Have to be happy with that. https://t.co/q1cfLdNXDh — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

With only one loss on the season, the Jets have bullied teams in the offensive zone through 13 games. Not only are their 62 goals for a league best, but so is there +32 goal differential. How’re they scoring so many goals? By simply getting the puck into the offensive zone and beating up opposing teams.

They have an intense forecheck, active sticks, force turnovers and suffocate teams in their own zones.

However, Utah matched the intensity early and remained competitive throughout the game. To hold a team averaging more than 4.5 goals per game to just two in addition to an open-net goal is an accomplishment, even if the game ended up in a loss for the away squad.

Additionally, Utah was only outhit 24-19, keeping the physical aspect of the game fairly balanced which is something they’ve struggled with so far this season.

“We played well defensively. Offensively, we had grade-A chances where we didn’t connect…We did a lot of good things today against a really good team,” head coach Andre Tourigny said.

Moral victories don’t count the same in the win column, but Utah still did some good things against the top team in the league.

Lack of shooting continues to be an issue for Utah Hockey Club

This has been a continued issue for the Utah Hockey Club early in the year and yet again it reared its ugly head against Winnipeg.

During a number of games so far, Utah has been noticeably outshot and even shutout three times. While their strategy isn’t necessarily to try and outshoot teams each contest, it’s becoming a pattern in losses, especially against some of the better teams.

Against Las Vegas they were outshot 35-19, the Sharks 46-23, Anaheim 34-30, New Jersey 32-20 and again against Winnipeg, 28-21.

As I’ve said before, more shots do not always mean more goals or more wins, but they do apply more pressure, generate more opportunities and give your team a better chance to light the lamp.

Against the Jets, 21 shots on goal were never going to test the best goaltender in the league or generate a victory. While Connor Hellebuyck did get a lot of help from his team with 18 blocks, he never ever looked bothered.

Geez, Winnipeg had 18 blocked shots while Utah had just 5. Best goaltender in the league getting a lot of help from his skaters en route to a shutout. Thats tough to beat.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

On nights were Utah struggles to shoot the puck it’s generally been due to extra passes and a hesitation to put it on net. It was the same story against Winnipeg.

Another game where Utah just needs to shoot the puck more. Too many extra passes, hesitations and a lack of extra opportunities because of it. You’re not going to beat the best team and goaltender in the league with 21 shots…Hellebuyck hasn’t even looked bothered tonight. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

Simply put, Utah needs to shoot the puck more or these types of results are going to keep stacking up.

Special teams were the deciding factor against the Winnipeg Jets

For the most part, Utah did a good job at remaining composed and staying out of the box against the most dangerous power play unit in the NHL.

While they did only sit in the sin bin twice in Winnipeg, the second penalty proved to be costly as the Jets suffocated Utah for the entire two minutes and opened the scoring in a 0-0 game.

Despite a strong effort defending their zone, the four-man structure eventually broke down, the skaters ran out of gas and Winnipeg struck.

Extended O-zone possession by Winnipeg. Tired Utah skaters, shooting lane opens, and a forward is left wide open on the doorstep. https://t.co/EcBI5pdRl8 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

Coming into tonight, Winnipeg boasted a league-best 44.1 PP%. When you surrender those types of opportunities, you’re just asking for trouble. Meanwhile, Utah went 0-4 on the power play and failed to respond.

“We had our game plan; we tried our best to stick to it. I think we improved a lot in the second period. I think we could be a little bit more selfish at times and shoot the puck a little bit more, but it ultimately came down to a special team’s battle, and we lost that one tonight,” Lawson Crouse said.

Winnipeg is SO physical on the PK. They SMOTHER forwards and refuse to give up much space.#UtahHC 0-4 on the PP tonight. Brutal. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 6, 2024

Against the best teams in the NHL, Utah has to seize big opportunities. Tonight, they were unable to, and special teams was the difference for the club.

