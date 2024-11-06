Kevin Young Receives ‘Splash Zone’ Celebration After First BYU Win

PROVO, Utah – Kevin Young earned his first career victory as the head coach of BYU basketball.

BYU defeated Central Arkansas 88-50 on Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 16,941 fans.

After the blowout victory, BYU players greeted Young with a “splash zone” celebration. Players doused the first-year college head coach with water bottles.

Win number one for Kevin Young results in a wet celebration

Kevin Young said his players doused him with water after he earned his first career win as #BYU’s head coach.#BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/WQXR1De9Jo — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 6, 2024

“I’m soaking wet right now because the guys doused me with water, so I’m a little cold,” Young said in his opening remarks to the media.

Young’s squad dished out 21 assists on 33 field goal makes and knocked down 15 threes on 44 attempts in the rout over the Bears.

BYU players all celebrated as he walked into the team locker room. Along with the “splash zone” celebration, the team presented him with the game ball for victory number one.

BYU basketball took down Central Arkansas

“It was super cool, especially because it’s my last year, and having Coach Young has been great,” said BYU graduate senior Trevin Knell. “He’s super genuine, super straight up, and just as much of a competitor as all of us.”

Knell added that the team “kind of destroyed the locker room” in the celebration, but he noted that Coach Young deserved the recognition.

Young stepped into the BYU basketball program after a successful tenure in the NBA as one of the league’s top assistant coaches.

In his brief time at BYU, Young has reshaped what many believe BYU could accomplish nationally through his roster construction and his vision for the program.

Young will get an opportunity for win number two on Friday night when BYU basketball hosts UC Riverside at the Marriott Center at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and KSL NewsRadio.

