On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Preliminary election results indicate Amendments B and C will both pass

Nov 5, 2024, 11:03 PM | Updated: 11:03 pm

FILE - Utah State Capitol (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

FILE - Utah State Capitol (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY LOGAN STEFANICH, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Voters across the Beehive State let their collective voices be heard on amendments B and C, the only amendments on the ballot after Utah’s courts voided amendments A and D from the ballot because they violated the state Constitution.

Preliminary election results released Tuesday night indicate that both amendments will pass.

As of Tuesday night, 71.2% of voters whose ballots had been tallied voted in favor of Amendment B and 81.4% of voters whose ballots have been tallied voted in favor of Amendment C. The Associated Press has officially called that Amendment C will pass.

Polling from October showed that Utahns were split on Amendment C, but there was high support for Amendment B.

Amendment B

Amendment B proposes an increase on the cap on distributions from Utah’s Permanent State School Fund — an endowment created to support public schools — from 4% to 5%, which would increase annual distributions by approximately 13%, or $14 million.

The fund hit a record $3.3 billion in May, setting up Utah’s public schools to receive a record $106 million distribution from the fund for the current school year.

Throughout the election cycle, some of Utah’s biggest and most influential education associations and advocacy groups supported Amendment B and continually asked Utahns to vote in favor of the change.

“It’s providing more funding for the children now and not into the future,” Corey Fairholm, Utah PTA president, told KSL.com. “We feel that it is important to give the money to education now so that the children, you know, are being able to reach their potential and have education funding.”

The Utah PTA is the largest child advocacy group in the state, with over 77,000 volunteer members during the 2022-23 school year. It was joined in its support of Amendment B by the Utah State Board of Education, Utah Education Association, Utah School Boards Association, Utah School Superintendents Association, Utah Rural Schools Association and Utah Treasurer Marlo Oaks.

The Utah Education Association — Utah’s largest teachers association, made up of 18,000 educators across the state — said in May it supports the amendment to raise the cap to ensure “sustainable, equitable funding for all of Utah’s public school students today and in the future.”

“The record-setting fund puts Utah in an enviable position of needing to raise the constitutional distributional cap. We believe the fund is in good standing because of the structures created by the state Legislature, comprising a professional board to manage physical assets and an entity to oversee financial assets,” Utah Education Association President Renée Pinkney said in a statement to KSL.com in September.

Over 30 years, Utah’s Permanent State School Fund fund has grown from just $50 million to $3.3 billion today, a growth that “illustrates why Utah’s Trust System management is one of the most respected in the nation,” Land Trusts Protection and Advocacy Director Kim Christy said in a statement.

Amendment C

Amendment C asked whether the position of elected county sheriff should be enshrined in the Utah Constitution.

“We want the office of sheriff in the state of Utah to remain elected forever,” the president of the Utah Sheriffs’ Association, Tracy Glover, told KSL-TV. He also said every sheriff in the state supports this change.

“Over the years, we’ve seen a few states that have attempted to make sheriffs appointed, more like police chiefs,” Glover said.

As it stood before Tuesday, county sheriffs were elected, but the requirement was only in state law. Glover, who’s also the Kane County sheriff, said the group wanted the position to be constitutionally protected.

Glover said the change wouldn’t give sheriffs any new power they don’t already have.

“We kept the language very simple to try to just simply protect the office of sheriff as elected in the Constitution,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Associated Press called the race for Trump in Georgia late Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Associated Press

AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Georgia

Former President Donald Trump won the swing state of Georgia on Wednesday, returning its 16 electoral votes to the Republican column.

3 minutes ago

FILE - Utah State Capitol (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Preliminary election results indicate Amendments B and C will both pass

Voters across the Beehive State let their collective voices be heard on amendments B and C, the only amendments on the ballot after Utah's courts voided amendments A and D from the ballot because they violated the state Constitution.

3 minutes ago

Lights shine inside the U.S. Capitol Building as night falls on Jan. 21, 2018, in Washington....

Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

Republicans take Senate majority for first time in 4 years

Republicans have taken the Senate majority for first time in four years.

23 minutes ago

Spencer Cox smiles from podium...

Larry D. Curtis

Cox wins another term as Utah’s governor

Utah's Gov. Spencer Cox was elected to a second term Tuesday night XX NUMBERS XX against Democrat challenger Brian King and a determined write in campaign from fellow Republican Rep. Phil Lyman.

32 minutes ago

Suzy George waves a small Trump flag as she shoots a video with her phone at a Utah GOP party in Dr...

Associated Press

AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Utah

Donald Trump won Utah and its six electoral votes on Tuesday. The Mountain West state is a rare Republican stronghold that has in past elections only half-heartedly supported Trump, whose brash style and comments about immigrants do not sit right with some members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

45 minutes ago

Curtis election party...

Hannah Schoenbaum, Associated Press

Republican US Rep. John Curtis wins Mitt Romney’s open Senate seat in Utah

U.S. Rep. John Curtis will succeed Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate after the Republican breezed to victory over his Democratic opponent in deeply red Utah.

49 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Preliminary election results indicate Amendments B and C will both pass