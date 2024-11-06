On the Site:
POLITICS & ELECTIONS

AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Georgia

Nov 5, 2024, 11:03 PM | Updated: 11:07 pm

Associated Press called the race for Trump in Georgia late Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP)Former President Donald Trump won the swing state of Georgia on Wednesday, returning its 16 electoral votes to the Republican column. Joe Biden narrowly carried Georgia in 2020, but Republicans have won every other Georgia presidential vote since 1996. Trump tried to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia, setting off a political and legal struggle that led to his indictment in the state. While the state has two Democratic U.S. senators, Trump’s victory proves Georgia still has a Republican bent. Six candidates appeared on Georgia ballots, but votes for Claudia De la Cruz and Cornel West weren’t counted. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 12:58 a.m. EST.

 

Politics & Elections

Former President Donald Trump won the swing state of Georgia on Wednesday, returning its 16 electoral votes to the Republican column.

4 minutes ago

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Preliminary election results indicate Amendments B and C will both pass

Voters across the Beehive State let their collective voices be heard on amendments B and C, the only amendments on the ballot after Utah's courts voided amendments A and D from the ballot because they violated the state Constitution.

4 minutes ago

Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

Republicans take Senate majority for first time in 4 years

Republicans have taken the Senate majority for first time in four years.

24 minutes ago

Larry D. Curtis

Cox wins another term as Utah’s governor

Utah's Gov. Spencer Cox was elected to a second term Tuesday night XX NUMBERS XX against Democrat challenger Brian King and a determined write in campaign from fellow Republican Rep. Phil Lyman.

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Utah

Donald Trump won Utah and its six electoral votes on Tuesday. The Mountain West state is a rare Republican stronghold that has in past elections only half-heartedly supported Trump, whose brash style and comments about immigrants do not sit right with some members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

46 minutes ago

Hannah Schoenbaum, Associated Press

Republican US Rep. John Curtis wins Mitt Romney’s open Senate seat in Utah

U.S. Rep. John Curtis will succeed Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate after the Republican breezed to victory over his Democratic opponent in deeply red Utah.

51 minutes ago

