LOCAL NEWS

Man attacked pedestrian with a baseball bat, police say

Nov 5, 2024, 11:48 PM

silver cuffs on a black background...

FILE — A man is arrested for attacking a pedestrian with a baseball bat at 7692 S. Main Street in Salt Lake County. (Pixaby)

(Pixaby)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

MIDVALE — A man was arrested for attacking a pedestrian with a baseball bat at 7692 S. Main Street in Salt Lake County.

On Saturday, six witnesses said they saw Luis Omali Martinez Florez, 25, attack Juan Mendoza after he refused to give Florez money, according to the booking affidavit.

Police said they found Mendoza walking on Main Street and carrying a red and white bat, with his bottom lip swollen and covered in blood. It was there when one of the witnesses pointed out Florez who had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Florez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to the affidavit.

 

Rep.-elect Celeste Maloy will be sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives on Tuesday ev...

Associated Press

AP Race Call: Republican Celeste Maloy wins reelection to U.S. House in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Celeste Maloy won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Utah on Wednesday.

52 minutes ago

silver cuffs on a black background...

Alton Barnhart

Man attacked pedestrian with a baseball bat, police say

A man is arrested for attacking a pedestrian with a baseball bat at 7692 S. Main Street in Salt Lake County.

2 hours ago

3rd Congressional District candidate Mike Kennedy gives remarks after declaring victory during a wa...

Associated Press

AP Race Call: Republican Mike Kennedy wins election to U.S. House in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District

Republican Mike Kennedy wins election to U.S. House in Utah's 3rd Congressional District.

2 hours ago

Blake Moore during a 1st Congressional District GOP primary debate at the Eccles Broadcast Center i...

Associated Press

Republican Blake Moore wins reelection to U.S. House in Utah’s 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Blake Moore wins reelection to U.S. House in Utah's 1st Congressional District.

2 hours ago

FILE - Utah State Capitol (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Preliminary election results indicate Amendments B and C will both pass

Voters across the Beehive State let their collective voices be heard on amendments B and C, the only amendments on the ballot after Utah's courts voided amendments A and D from the ballot because they violated the state Constitution.

3 hours ago

Spencer Cox smiles from podium...

Larry D. Curtis

Cox wins another term as Utah’s governor

Utah's Gov. Spencer Cox was elected to a second term Tuesday night XX NUMBERS XX against Democrat challenger Brian King and a determined write in campaign from fellow Republican Rep. Phil Lyman.

3 hours ago

