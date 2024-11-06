Man attacked pedestrian with a baseball bat, police say

MIDVALE — A man was arrested for attacking a pedestrian with a baseball bat at 7692 S. Main Street in Salt Lake County.

On Saturday, six witnesses said they saw Luis Omali Martinez Florez, 25, attack Juan Mendoza after he refused to give Florez money, according to the booking affidavit.

Police said they found Mendoza walking on Main Street and carrying a red and white bat, with his bottom lip swollen and covered in blood. It was there when one of the witnesses pointed out Florez who had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Florez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to the affidavit.