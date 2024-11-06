BYU Sees Mihailo Boskovic Through ‘Different Lens’ After Being Cleared By NCAA

PROVO, Utah – Mihailo Boskovic will be a player to watch for BYU basketball as the season progresses.

The NCAA cleared the 6-foot-10 junior, who had some eligibility concerns from playing overseas in Serbia.

Now that he’s cleared, he is a full contributor to a deep BYU basketball roster only two months after arriving.

During Tuesday night’s season-opening 88-50 win over Central Arkansas, Boskovic played 18 minutes off the bench and scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 from three-point range.

One of Boskovic’s five field goals included a nice reverse layup late in the second half.

Along with the 11 points, Boskovic had three rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Mihailo Boskovic was a “steadying force” for BYU basketball

First-year head coach Kevin Young liked what he saw from Boskovic, who had NBA workouts during the draft process this past spring.

“I thought Mihailo was a real steadying force for us,” said Young. “He could play multiple positions. He really knows how to play. I mean, he gives us a little bit of toughness as well on the defensive end.

“We kind of thought we knew a little bit about but there was some stuff going on in the background with him that got cleaned up, that maybe now we can look at him through a different lens.”

BYU graduate senior Trevin Knell recognizes the contributions that Boskovic can bring, particularly on the offensive end.

“He brings a different kind of style of play with our bigs. … Mihailo definitely can shoot it from deep, and he brings another level of physicality; he’s versatile with putting the ball on the floor, getting to the hoop, passing, dribbling, shooting, and all of that. So he helps us be a little more dynamic on the offensive end.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper