On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Sees Mihailo Boskovic Through ‘Different Lens’ After Being Cleared By NCAA

Nov 5, 2024, 11:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Mihailo Boskovic will be a player to watch for BYU basketball as the season progresses.

The NCAA cleared the 6-foot-10 junior, who had some eligibility concerns from playing overseas in Serbia.

Now that he’s cleared, he is a full contributor to a deep BYU basketball roster only two months after arriving.

During Tuesday night’s season-opening 88-50 win over Central Arkansas, Boskovic played 18 minutes off the bench and scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 from three-point range.

One of Boskovic’s five field goals included a nice reverse layup late in the second half.

Along with the 11 points, Boskovic had three rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Mihailo Boskovic was a “steadying force” for BYU basketball

First-year head coach Kevin Young liked what he saw from Boskovic, who had NBA workouts during the draft process this past spring.

RELATED STORIES

“I thought Mihailo was a real steadying force for us,” said Young. “He could play multiple positions. He really knows how to play. I mean, he gives us a little bit of toughness as well on the defensive end.

“We kind of thought we knew a little bit about but there was some stuff going on in the background with him that got cleaned up, that maybe now we can look at him through a different lens.”

BYU graduate senior Trevin Knell recognizes the contributions that Boskovic can bring, particularly on the offensive end.

“He brings a different kind of style of play with our bigs. … Mihailo definitely can shoot it from deep, and he brings another level of physicality; he’s versatile with putting the ball on the floor, getting to the hoop, passing, dribbling, shooting, and all of that. So he helps us be a little more dynamic on the offensive end.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Sees Mihailo Boskovic Through ‘Different Lens’ After Being Cleared By NCAA

Freshman Mihailo Boskovic impressed during his BYU basketball debut.

9 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kevin Young Receives ‘Splash Zone’ Celebration After First BYU Win

BYU players celebrated win number one in the postgame locker room for Coach Kevin Young.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Lose Dogfight To NHL’s Best, Winnipeg Jets

While Utah did some good things on the road, they lost the special teams battle and struggled to get pucks on net which resulted in a 3-0 loss in Canada.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Student-Athletes Are Getting Paid, Fans Begin To See Growing Share Of Bill

Winning at big-time college sports has never been free, but in a rapidly changing era in which players are allowed to earn money and be paid by their own schools, it has never been clearer that fans will be picking up a bigger part of the tab.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU Basketballs Season Opening Win Over Central Arkansas

Any concerns about Demin's ability to shoot the basketball should be put to rest. He was electric for BYU in his Cougar debut.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Egor Demin Shines As BYU Cruises Past Central Arkansas In Opener

PROVO, Utah – The Kevin Young era for BYU basketball tipped off on Tuesday in the backdrop of Election Night. The near sellout crowd at the Marriott Center likely came away ready to submit write-in votes for freshman Egor Demin. Final: BYU 88, Central Arkansas 50 Egor Demin’s stats 18 points11 assists4 rebounds4 steals#BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/WKLjUDEMyb — […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

BYU Sees Mihailo Boskovic Through ‘Different Lens’ After Being Cleared By NCAA