College Basketball World Impressed With Egor Demin In BYU Debut

PROVO, Utah – BYU freshman Egor Demin had the college basketball world buzzing after his college debut.

On Tuesday night, during BYU’s 88-50 win over Central Arkansas, the 6-foot-9 Demin became the first BYU player in a debut to dish out 11 assists.

Final: BYU 88, Central Arkansas 50 Egor Demin’s stats 18 points

11 assists

4 rebounds

4 steals#BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/WKLjUDEMyb — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 6, 2024

To go along with the 11 assists, Demin had 18 points, four steals, four rebounds, and shot 7-of-13 from the field and knocked down four of his seven three-point attempts.

“I like to pass the ball. I really believe that my first option is to involve everybody in the game before I get my game,” Demin said after his 11-assist performance. “If my team is playing good, I’m playing better, too.”

Demin entered the season with a lot of intrigue.

The former Real Madrid U18 star is considered a potential lottery pick in next June’s NBA draft.

That type of expectation increases the number of eyeballs on his games. After 18 points and 11 assists, the basketball world was impressed.

CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein said Demin would make BYU “appointment TV” this season.

You can’t tell just how good BYU is when it plays Central Arkansas, but you can tell that Egor Demin will make the Cougars appointment TV. 18, 11 assists, four rebounds, and three steals in his debut. A special talent. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 6, 2024

Psychic Hoops host Christian Odjakjian said, “Egor Demin is the TRUTH … No doubt lottery pick.”

Egor Demin is the TRUTH He’s a ton of fun to watch. No doubt lottery pick. pic.twitter.com/ALJsZwTVY2 — Christian Odjakjian (@OdjHoops) November 6, 2024

Matt Babcock, a former agent and current NBA draft analyst, was at the Marriott Center on press row watching Demin and fellow BYU freshman Kanon Catchings.

✈️ Wheels up, next stop: Provo, Utah. 🌄 Central Arkansas @ BYU, tonight. 🏀 Eyes on the Cougars’ Egor Demin and Kanon Catchings. 👀 pic.twitter.com/wQDrYVYfb6 — Matt Babcock (@MattBabcock11) November 5, 2024

“To be honest, I was not trying to think about anything before the game,” Demin said. “I was just trying to prepare myself as I’m doing every game. Just get on the court, and enjoy.”

The basketball world definitely enjoyed the first glimpse of BYU’s freshman star.

Demin and BYU basketball return to action on Friday night against UC Riverside at the Marriott Center on ESPN+ and KSL Newsradio.

