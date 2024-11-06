On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Trump’s victory could mean US withdraws support for Ukraine in war with Russia

Nov 6, 2024, 5:57 AM

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump speaks during an election night even...

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 06. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JENNIFER HANSLER, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — With the reelection of Donald Trump, Ukraine may soon have to adjust to a dramatic reduction in US support that could have a decisive impact on the war with Russia.

Throughout his campaign, the Republican president-elect and his running mate, JD Vance, have cast strong doubts on continued US commitment to Kyiv as the war drags on more than two and half years after Russian forces invaded. Moreover, Trump has made comments that suggest the US could pressure Ukraine into an uneasy truce with Russia.

Trump’s victory comes at a precarious moment in the conflict for Kyiv. Russia has steadily been making gains in the eastern Donbas region, which Russia’s President Vladimir Putin aims to capture in full.

Ukrainian soldiers wait to board a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier to depart for the front, in an undisclosed area in the eastern Donetsk region, on August 5. (Roman Pilipey/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said the situation on the front line “remains difficult” and certain areas “require constant renewal of resources of Ukrainian units” in a statement on Telegram Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Russia is understood to be bolstering its manpower with North Korean forces. As many as 10,000 North Korean troops are in Russia’s Kursk region and are expected to enter combat against Ukraine in the coming days, US officials have warned.

Under the Biden administration, the US has provided tens of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, in the form of both weapons and budget assistance. The administration plans to continue to surge as much support as possible to Kyiv before Trump takes office.

Ammunition is seen during a visit by President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on September 22. (Presidential Office of Ukraine/dpa/AP)

Trump has repeatedly praised Putin – and repeatedly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with whom he has a complicated history. Trump’s efforts to leverage US military aid to Ukraine to force Zelensky to investigate the former president’s political rivals were the key focus of Trump’s first impeachment in 2019.

Zelensky congratulated Trump on Wednesday and said he appreciates Trump’s commitment to “peace through strength.”

“We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States,” Zelensky wrote in a social media post. “We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the Ukraine-Russia war would not have started if he had been president. He has also vowed to end the war, sometimes even claiming he would stop the years-long conflict before even taking office. In July, he said he could settle the conflict in one day.

In August’s presidential debate, Trump refused to say he was committed to Ukraine defeating Russia. In September, he suggested that Ukraine should have “given up a little bit” to Moscow, saying at a campaign event that “any deal, even the worst deal, would have been better than what we have right now.”

“If they made a bad deal, it would have been much better. They would have given up a little a bit and everybody would be living,” Trump said.

Just days after those comments, when Trump met with Zelensky in New York City, he stressed that he would work to get a good deal for “both sides.”

Former President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky sit down for a meeting in New York on September 27. (Alex Kent, Getty Images)

“We have a very good relationship, and I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin. And I think if we win, we’re going to get it resolved very quickly,” he said.

“I think long before I, before January 20, before I would take the presidency – it’s January 20 – but long before that, I think that we can work out something that’s good for both sides. It’s time,” he added.

Zelensky has drawn up a “victory plan,” and has said Ukraine is not opposed to negotiations, but they must be from “a position of strength.” At a press conference in late October, the Ukrainian president said that “Trump talks a lot, but I didn’t hear him say he would reduce support for Ukraine.”

Zelensky said Wednesday that in their September meeting, he and Trump “discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

Still, in an interview with South Korea’s KBS, Zelensky acknowledged that “the next US president may strengthen or weaken support for Ukraine.”

“If that support weakens, Russia will seize more territory, it would prevent us from winning this war. That is the reality. Our stance isn’t about territorial compromises but exploring potential diplomatic paths that rely on the US maintaining its commitment. A genuine desire from the United States to end this war swiftly is crucial,” he said.

Ahead of the election, the US and its allies sought ways to “Trump-proof” that support. Earlier this year, NATO announced it would establish a mission to coordinate the provision of military equipment and training for Ukraine – an effort that has been largely led by the US. The Biden administration put forward $20 billion of the G7’s $50 billion loan package to Ukraine, which is also funded by frozen Russian assets.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump speaks during an election night even...

Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Trump’s victory could mean US withdraws support for Ukraine in war with Russia

With the reelection of Donald Trump, Ukraine may soon have to adjust to a dramatic reduction in US support that could have a decisive impact on the war with Russia.

1 hour ago

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, talks with supporters while at the Utah GOP party in Draper on Tuesday ...

Associated Press

AP Race Call: Republican Burgess Owens wins reelection to U.S. House in Utah’s 4th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Burgess Owens won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Utah on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Don...

Associated Press

Trump speaks as he closes in on a victory, GOP reclaims Senate majority

Republican Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, capturing three of the seven heavily contested battlegrounds and coming within a few electoral votes of winning the presidency.

6 hours ago

Rep.-elect Celeste Maloy will be sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives on Tuesday ev...

Associated Press

AP Race Call: Republican Celeste Maloy wins reelection to U.S. House in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Celeste Maloy won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Utah on Wednesday.

6 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally ...

Associated Press

AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump won Pennsylvania on Wednesday, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris in the critical battleground state.

7 hours ago

3rd Congressional District candidate Mike Kennedy gives remarks after declaring victory during a wa...

Associated Press

AP Race Call: Republican Mike Kennedy wins election to U.S. House in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District

Republican Mike Kennedy wins election to U.S. House in Utah's 3rd Congressional District.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Trump’s victory could mean US withdraws support for Ukraine in war with Russia