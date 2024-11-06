On the Site:
TRAFFIC & ROADS

4 separate crashes in Parleys Canyon cause major delays, minor injuries

Nov 6, 2024, 7:45 AM | Updated: 8:55 am

Four separate crashes caused significant delays in Parleys Canyon on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (UDOT...

Four separate crashes caused significant delays in Parleys Canyon on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (UDOT)

(UDOT)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Westbound lanes of Parleys Canyon were facing significant delays after four separate crashes on Interstate 80 Wednesday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Jared Heywood, two men were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the first crash. One other person was injured in another rollover crash “not very far” behind it, Heywood said. The person sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Two other crashes were behind the second, but no injuries were reported. Heywood said they were front-to-rear collisions as the traffic backed up. By the time the fourth crash was reported, it was approximately 7:15 a.m.

There was not an exact location given for the crashes, but Utah Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the blockage easing after a lane closure at approximately milepost 131. The closure had cleared as of approximately 8:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

Traffic & Roads

Four separate crashes caused significant delays in Parleys Canyon on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (UDOT...

Mary Culbertson

4 separate crashes in Parleys Canyon cause major delays, minor injuries

Westbound traffic in Parleys Canyon was backed up after four separate crashes on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

1 hour ago

